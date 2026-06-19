Gold Rate Today, June 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained under pressure on Friday, June 19, 2026, tracking weakness in international bullion markets. The precious metal is heading for its third consecutive weekly decline as a stronger US dollar and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. Despite the recent pullback, gold continues to attract interest as a long-term hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

International bullion prices have witnessed moderate volatility over the past few sessions. Market participants are closely monitoring global economic indicators, central bank commentary, and geopolitical developments for fresh direction. While safe-haven demand remains supportive, expectations of higher interest rates for longer have limited gains in the yellow metal. Gold, Silver Price Today: MCX Gold Falls Below INR 1.53 Lakh, Silver Crashes INR 6,000 per Kg After US-Iran Peace Deal.

In the domestic market, jewellery demand has remained steady despite elevated prices. Industry experts believe gold could continue to witness short-term fluctuations, though long-term fundamentals remain supported by central bank buying and investor demand.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,51,600 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,39,000 per 10 grams across most major Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, June 18, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) June 19, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,39,000 1,51,600 Mumbai 1,39,000 1,51,600 Chennai 1,39,000 1,51,600 Kolkata 1,38,400 1,51,000 Bengaluru 1,39,000 1,51,600 Hyderabad 1,39,000 1,51,600 Ahmedabad 1,39,000 1,51,600 Jaipur 1,39,000 1,51,600 Lucknow 1,39,000 1,51,600 Bhopal 1,39,000 1,51,600 Srinagar 1,39,000 1,51,600 Jodhpur 1,39,000 1,51,600 Noida 1,39,000 1,51,600 Ghaziabad 1,39,000 1,51,600 Gurugram 1,39,000 1,51,600

Gold prices traded near the INR 1.5 lakh mark for 10 grams of 24-carat gold on June 19, 2026, despite facing pressure from a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates globally. Investors remain focused on upcoming economic data and central bank signals that could influence bullion prices in the coming weeks. Buyers should check live rates with local jewellers before making purchases, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and local premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).