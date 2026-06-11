ICICI Bank Share Price Today, June 11, 2026: Stock Surges 1% on Analyst Call, RBI Forex Boost

ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK) is witnessing strong upward momentum in today's intraday trading, with its shares currently trading at INR 1,311.80, a notable increase of +1.43% from its previous close of INR1,293.30. The stock opened higher at INR1,286.50 and has since climbed to an intraday high of INR1,314.70, maintaining its opening price as its intraday low. Volume for the counter stands at 8,536,202 shares, indicating active participation.

ICICIBANK – Stock Updates as of (10:02AM, 11 Jun 2026) LTP INR1,311.80 Open INR 1,286.50 High INR 1,314.70 Low INR 1,286.50 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 8,536,202 % Chg +1.43%

The positive sentiment around ICICI Bank appears to be primarily driven by a combination of a favourable analyst outlook and recent regulatory developments aimed at attracting foreign capital. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank, citing the bank's strong growth prospects and robust asset quality. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2026: ZEEL, Lenskart, Bank of Baroda Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

The brokerage has set a target price of INR 1,750, projecting a 16% loan CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) and sustained profitability for the bank. This reiterated bullish stance provides a significant boost to investor confidence.

Adding to the positive momentum, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced measures covering hedging costs for new 3 to 5 year Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits until September 30, 2026. This initiative has prompted various banks, including ICICI Bank, to actively update and increase their FCNR(B) interest rates to attract foreign currency inflows. ICICI Bank, specifically, updated its FCNR(B) interest rates on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, offering its highest rates on 12 to 24-month tenures. These moves are expected to bolster the banking sector's liquidity and support the Indian Rupee. SpaceX IPO Attracts Over USD 250 Billion in Investor Demand, Shaping Up To Be the Largest Offering in History.

Furthermore, ICICI Bank's valuation parameters have recently shifted from a "fair" to an "attractive" rating as of June 10, 2026. The bank's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is currently at 16.87, which is perceived as a more appealing valuation compared to its recent historical range. MarketsMOJO also upgraded its rating for ICICI Bank from a "Sell" to a "Hold" earlier this year, recognizing a more balanced risk-reward profile. The broader Indian banking sector has also displayed bullish sentiment, with the Nifty Private Bank Index advancing in recent sessions.

Investors will be closely watching for sustained foreign capital inflows and any further updates from the banking regulator or specific corporate announcements from ICICI Bank that could influence its trajectory for the remainder of the trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).