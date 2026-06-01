India Launches Unified Portal To Trace Forgotten Bank Deposits, Insurance and Mutual Funds
The Union Ministry of Finance has officially launched a unified digital platform to assist citizens in locating and recovering forgotten financial investments. Named the Common Landing Portal, the web resource serves as a centralized gateway connecting users to regulatory search systems for unclaimed bank deposits, insurance policies, mutual funds, and shares.
The Union Ministry of Finance has officially launched a unified digital platform to assist citizens in locating and recovering forgotten financial investments. Named the Common Landing Portal, the web resource serves as a centralized gateway connecting users to regulatory search systems for unclaimed bank deposits, insurance policies, mutual funds, and shares. Part of the government’s ongoing "Your Money, Your Right" public awareness campaign, the new service requires no user registration, is entirely free to charge, and acts as a single point of entry to official, regulator-managed resources.
A Centralized Solution for Fragmented Assets
Developed by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in collaboration with the Public Sector Bank Alliance (PSBA), the portal addresses the long-standing challenge of fragmented financial tracking. Previously, citizens and legal heirs had to navigate separate institutional websites and platforms to search for forgotten funds. EPFO 3.0 Update: Instant PF Transfer via UPI Soon; 6 Reasons Your Provident Fund Gets Stuck.
The unified platform consolidates these pathways. Department of Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju stated that the platform aims to streamline access across the financial ecosystem, improving the efficiency of reconnecting individuals with their rightful assets.
Tracking Bank Deposits and Insurance Proceeds
For individuals looking for old or dormant bank accounts, the portal integrates directly with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) UDGAM platform. Users can search across major participating banks for accounts that have been inoperative for ten years or more, including savings, fixed, and recurring deposits. Under existing rules, these funds are managed under the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund Scheme until a rightful owner or legal heir files a claim. EPFO 3.0: How Employees Will Withdraw PF Instantly via UPI and ATM Without Employer Approval.
Similarly, the portal directs policyholders and nominees to dedicated verification tools managed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). This allows users to trace unpaid life insurance benefits and matured policies that may have been lost due to a change of address or missing documentation.
Reclaiming Mutual Funds, Dividends, and Corporate Shares
Investors who have lost track of market-linked holdings can access the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) MITRA platform directly through the new portal. The facility assists in identifying inactive or unclaimed mutual fund folios. Folios are classified as inactive if no transactions have been recorded for a continuous ten-year period.
Furthermore, the portal links to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) systems for corporate investments. By law, dividends and shares that remain unpaid or unclaimed for seven consecutive years are transferred to the IEPFA, where shareholders can now locate them using identity parameters like a Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Demat ID.
The Recovery Process
While the centralized portal simplifies the search process, financial authorities clarify that actual claims must still be settled directly with the respective institutions.
Once a matching asset is found, claimants must submit the appropriate claim forms along with Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation, such as identity and address proofs, to the specific bank, insurer, or asset management company. In cases involving deceased relatives, legal heirs or nominees will additionally need to provide relationship proof and death certificates to successfully recover the funds.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).