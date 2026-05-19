What Is Retail Rupee? Key Features of RBI’s Digital Cash System

The Retail Rupee (e₹) is India’s official Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) designed for everyday consumer payments. Issued and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, it functions as the digital equivalent of physical cash and carries the same legal status as banknotes and coins.

The currency is being introduced as part of India’s move toward a digital financial ecosystem, allowing users to make payments directly using digital tokens stored in secure wallets issued by participating banks. RBI Cancels Licence of Mumbai’s Sarvodaya Co-Operative Bank; Here’s Why.

What Is the Retail Rupee?

The Retail Rupee is a sovereign digital currency issued directly by the Reserve Bank of India. It is a liability of the central bank, not of commercial banks, and is recognised as legal tender.

It maintains a fixed 1:1 value with the Indian Rupee and is issued in denominations identical to physical currency, such as INR 10, INR 50, INR 100, and INR 500. Unlike interest-bearing deposits, storing money in a Retail Rupee wallet does not generate interest, making it functionally similar to physical cash. RBI New Rules for Digital Payments: Two-Factor Authentication To Become Mandatory From April 1, 2026; Check Details Here.

How the Retail Rupee Works

To use the Retail Rupee, users must download a dedicated e-Rupee application provided by RBI-authorised banks. Funds are stored in a digital wallet rather than a traditional bank account, enabling direct peer-to-peer (P2P) and merchant (P2M) transactions. Payments can be made by scanning standard QR codes at stores, enabling quick and seamless retail transactions.

Key Features of Retail Rupee

The Retail Rupee system includes several distinct features:

Direct liability of the RBI, not commercial banks

Fixed parity with physical currency (1:1)

Zero interest on stored balances

Ability to function as programmable money

Potential for targeted usage, such as subsidies or fuel payments

The system can also be designed for specific use cases, where digital tokens are restricted to certain categories like government subsidies or agricultural inputs.

Built-in cryptographic technology allows limited offline transactions, improving accessibility in areas with weak internet connectivity. It also reduces the need for physical cash handling and lowers costs associated with printing and distributing currency.

Retail Rupee vs UPI vs Cryptocurrency

The Retail Rupee is often compared with existing digital payment systems and cryptocurrencies.

Issuer : The Retail Rupee is issued by the Reserve Bank of India, UPI operates through commercial banks, while cryptocurrencies are decentralised.

: The Retail Rupee is issued by the Reserve Bank of India, UPI operates through commercial banks, while cryptocurrencies are decentralised. Nature : The Retail Rupee is actual digital currency, whereas UPI transfers bank deposits.

: The Retail Rupee is actual digital currency, whereas UPI transfers bank deposits. Stability : It maintains fixed value parity with the rupee, unlike volatile crypto assets.

: It maintains fixed value parity with the rupee, unlike volatile crypto assets. Intermediary: Transactions are settled on the central bank ledger without commercial banking intermediaries.

The Retail Rupee represents India’s attempt to digitise cash in a secure and centralised form. By combining the familiarity of physical currency with digital convenience, it aims to expand financial access while maintaining full sovereign backing from the central bank.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).