New Delhi, February 18: The Centre is likely to announce the next Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for central government employees and pensioners before the Holi festival, according to reports. DA is revised twice a year and calculated for a six month period.

The first revision, covering January to June, is usually announced in March. The second, applicable from July to December, is generally declared around Dussehra or Diwali. Last year, the government approved a 3 per cent increase, taking the total DA to 58 per cent.

DA Revision Under 7th Pay Commission

Until the recommendations of the Eighth Pay Commission are implemented, salary and DA payments will continue under the framework of the Seventh Pay Commission. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Salary Hike Be Implemented and How Much Arrears Can Central Govt Employees Expect?

The Eighth Pay Commission has been constituted to recommend revised wages for central government employees and pensioners. However, officials indicate that the implementation of its recommendations may take at least two years. In the meantime, DA revisions will remain aligned with the existing structure.

The commission has already started its work and invited employees to submit their suggestions through a questionnaire process. 8th Pay Commission Salary: Will Minimum Basic Pay Reach INR 51,480 Under 8th CPC? Check Expected Salary Hike and Fitment Factor Here.

Government Issues Warning Over 8th Pay Commission Scams

Amid growing anticipation over the 8th Pay Commission, the government has issued a fresh warning about online scams. Fraudulent salary calculator tools are circulating on social media and messaging platforms, claiming to show revised pay structures.

Authorities have cautioned employees and pensioners against clicking on suspicious links. Cybercriminals are reportedly using fake websites and phishing campaigns to collect personal and financial information.

Officials have advised people to rely only on official government notifications for updates on DA hikes and pay commission developments.

As Holi approaches, central government employees and pensioners are closely watching for an official announcement on the DA revision.

