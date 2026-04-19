New Delhi, April 19: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has streamlined its online portal to allow members to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details independently. Keeping KYC information current is essential for PF members to ensure seamless fund transfers, claim settlements, and to avoid higher tax deductions on withdrawals.
The Importance of Updated KYC
Maintaining an updated KYC profile on the Unified Portal is a mandatory requirement for several critical services. Members with incomplete KYC details may face delays in processing medical claims, final settlements, or pension withdrawals.
Furthermore, having a verified Permanent Account Number (PAN) linked to the account ensures that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is applied at a lower rate (10%) rather than the maximum marginal rate (up to 30%) for withdrawals made before five years of continuous service. EPFO Update 2026: How To Correct PF Account Errors Online via UAN Portal Without Office Visit.
How to Complete KYC on the EPFO Portal
Members can update their details from the comfort of their homes by following these steps:
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Login: Visit the official Unified Member Portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
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Navigate to KYC: Under the 'Manage' tab in the top menu, select the 'KYC' option from the dropdown list.
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Select Document Type: You will see options to add various documents, including Bank details, PAN, and Aadhaar.
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Enter Details: Input the document number and the name exactly as it appears on the physical document. For bank updates, you will also need the IFSC code.
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Save and Verify: Click 'Save.' The status will initially show as "Pending for Approval."
Approval and Verification Process
Once a member submits the KYC details, the information is sent to the employer for digital verification. For bank account updates, the system may also perform an automated verification with the bank's records.
Once the employer approves the request using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), the status will change to "Digitally Approved by Employer." Members will receive a confirmation SMS on their registered mobile number once the process is complete. EPFO PF Withdrawal Rules 2026: Know When and How You Can Access Your Savings Easily.
Digital Locker and Integration
The EPFO has also integrated with the DigiLocker system, allowing for faster verification of documents. By linking these services, members can ensure that their identities are verified against government databases in real-time, reducing the manual intervention required by employers.
Members are advised to ensure that their name, date of birth, and gender on the EPFO portal exactly match the details on their Aadhaar card to prevent "Name Mismatch" errors during the KYC seeding process.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).