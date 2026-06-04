MTAR Technologies Stock Update: Shares Jump Over 3% on Strong Orders

MTAR Technologies (NSE: MTARTECH) is demonstrating strong upward momentum in today's trading session, with its share price currently at ₹7,740.00, marking a significant gain of +3.64%. The precision engineering firm opened the day at ₹7,503.50, quickly climbing to an intraday high of ₹7,804.00, while its low for the session stands at ₹7,407.00. This impressive performance builds on a previous close of ₹7,468.00. Volume has been surging, with over 1,034,200 shares traded so far, indicating heightened investor interest and strong conviction behind the current price appreciation. The stock is significantly outperforming the broader Aerospace & Defence sector, which has seen more modest gains.

MTARTECH – Stock Updates as of (1:47PM, 04 Jun 2026) LTP ₹7,740.00 Open ₹7,503.50 High ₹7,804.00 Low ₹7,407.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,034,200 % Chg +3.64%

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low data are not immediately available in the live market feed, MTAR Technologies has been a stellar performer over the past year, generating returns exceeding 332%. The current Live Traded Price (LTP) of ₹7,740.00 places the stock in proximity to its recently achieved all-time high of ₹8,449.50, recorded in late May. This suggests that today's strong move could be testing significant resistance levels, potentially paving the way for new record highs if momentum sustains. The company's consistent price strength is also reflected in its trading comfortably above key moving averages, signaling a robust bullish trend.

Latest Developments

The current surge in MTAR Technologies' share price appears to be primarily driven by a series of positive corporate announcements and a bullish outlook from management and analysts. The company recently secured substantial blanket purchase orders worth US$238.76 million (approximately ₹2,279 crore) from an existing international client. This was closely followed by another significant international order totaling ₹467.3 crore, expected to be executed by June 2027. These large order wins underscore MTAR's strong positioning with its global clientele.

Furthermore, the company's robust Q4 FY26 earnings, reported in mid-May, showed its highest-ever quarterly sales of ₹306 crore, with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of approximately ₹44.3 crore. Following these strong results, MTAR Technologies' management significantly raised its revenue growth guidance for FY27 from 50% to an ambitious 80% (plus/minus 5%), with an anticipated EBITDA margin of around 24%. The company also aims to achieve an order book of ₹5,000 crore by FY27.

Analysts have taken note of these developments. Motilal Oswal, for instance, maintained a "Buy" rating on the stock and increased its target price to ₹6,000 from ₹4,750, citing the expansion of the Bloom-Oracle deal, MTAR's critical role as a hot box assembly supplier, and strong visibility in fuel-cell orders. The overall sentiment among analysts remains largely positive, with a consensus of "Strong Buy" recommendations.

Beyond company-specific factors, MTAR Technologies also benefits from a favorable macro environment. The Indian defence, aerospace, and clean energy sectors are experiencing significant growth, supported by the government's push for indigenous manufacturing and large-scale procurement plans. Reports indicate India is poised for a potential $2 billion drone order, and global players like Rolls-Royce are expanding their presence in India's aerospace and nuclear sectors, hinting at further opportunities for precision engineering firms like MTAR.

Outlook

Investors will be closely watching for sustained buying interest and any further updates on order execution and capacity expansion plans throughout the remainder of the session. The stock's ability to consolidate above current levels, particularly near its recent all-time high, will be key for its near-term trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).