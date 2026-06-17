Robinhood Layoffs: Know What CEO Vladimir Tenev Said as Trading Platform Reduces Workforce by 10%

Trading platform Robinhood announced on Tuesday that it will reduce its full-time workforce by approximately 10%, impacting nearly 290 employees. The decision comes as the company seeks to streamline its organisational structure, moving to flatten management layers and reduce bureaucracy to improve operational efficiency and decision-making speed.

Despite the reduction, CEO Vladimir Tenev emphasised that the move is not a reaction to poor business performance. In a memo to staff, Tenev stated that the company is currently operating from a position of strength, noting that June month-to-date average daily trading volumes across equities, options, and prediction markets have reached record levels. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

The workforce reduction is intended to foster what Tenev described as a "high-performance culture" and "talent density." By eliminating management layers, the company aims to become a leaner and more hyper-focused organisation. Tenev noted that while execution remains strong, the firm’s future ambitions necessitate a continuous effort to raise internal performance standards.

The restructuring process is expected to incur costs of approximately 28 million USD, which will be recorded in the second quarter of 2026. This figure includes about 20 million USD in cash expenses for severance and employee benefits, along with 8 million USD in share-based compensation. The company has also confirmed the closure of several open roles, though it intends to continue strategic hiring for specialised talent.

Robinhood Layoffs Follows Broader Trend

Robinhood’s announcement follows a broader trend among major technology firms, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which have undertaken similar restructuring efforts to simplify operations after significant hiring phases during the pandemic. Analysts suggest that these moves are part of a wider industry push to improve productivity and margins in an increasingly competitive environment. Rivian Layoffs: Electric Vehicle Maker Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Less Than 2% of Workforce; Here's Why.

For Robinhood, the move also marks an effort to evolve its business model. While historically reliant on transaction-based revenue, particularly from cryptocurrency trading, the firm has been diversifying its operations. Recent growth has been bolstered by its prediction markets and subscription services, which are helping to stabilise revenue against the volatility often seen in retail trading markets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).