Rivian Layoffs: Electric Vehicle Maker Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Less Than 2% of Workforce; Here's Why

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian confirmed on Tuesday that it is laying off hundreds of employees, representing less than 2% of its total workforce. The job cuts, which primarily affect teams within the service and customer segments, form part of a broader corporate restructuring initiative aimed at reducing losses as the company strives to scale its operations profitably.

Rivial Layoffs Amid R2 SUV Launch

The decision to reduce headcount comes just one week after the official commencement of deliveries for the R2 SUV. This new vehicle is central to Rivian’s strategy to transition from a niche manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles into a mainstream brand. Achieving profitability through the R2 is a critical objective for the company, which has yet to record an annual profit. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

Financial performance remains a challenge for the automaker, which reported a loss of USD 3.6 billion last year after delivering 42,247 vehicles. During the first quarter of 2026, the company’s automotive segment recorded a loss of approximately USD 6,000 for every vehicle delivered.

The automotive sector is currently facing increased headwinds, including shifting regulatory landscapes. Notably, recent changes under the Trump administration have included the removal of the USD 7,500 federal tax incentive for EV purchases, adding to the difficulties faced by manufacturers in the market. BlackRock Layoffs: Asset Manager Cuts 200 Jobs in Latest Round, CEO Larry Fink Adopts Cycle of Continuous Restructuring.

These latest layoffs follow a previous round of cuts in October 2025, which saw the departure of more than 600 staff members, or roughly 4.5% of the workforce. At the conclusion of last year, Rivian employed 15,232 people across its operations in North America and Europe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).