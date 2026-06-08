Silver Price Today, June 8, 2026: Check Latest Rates of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities

Retail silver prices (silver rates) in India crashed significantly on Monday, June 8, dropping by INR 5,000 per kilogram according to tracking data from market platform GoodReturns. The steep decline extends a multi-day losing streak for precious metals, bringing the national retail baseline price of silver down to INR 260,000 per kilogram. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Regional Multi-City Price Breakdown of Silver

While the national commodity trend moved downward, retail pricing across major urban consumer centres continues to show localised variations driven by regional taxes, transport logistics, and local demand:

Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata: Retail silver opened the week priced at INR 2,60,000 per kilogram, factoring in the morning's sharp initial correction.

Retail silver opened the week priced at INR 2,60,000 per kilogram, factoring in the morning's sharp initial correction. Bengaluru: Prices fell in tandem with the national average, settling at INR 2,60,000 per kilogram.

Prices fell in tandem with the national average, settling at INR 2,60,000 per kilogram. Chennai and Hyderabad: Southern markets maintained their standard structural premium, with retail rates holding at INR 2,70,000 per kilogram despite the heavy intraday sell-off. Silver Price Today, June 8, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today As of June 8, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,60,000 Mumbai INR 2,60,000 Chennai INR 2,70,000 Hyderabad INR 2,70,000 Bengaluru INR 2,60,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,60,000 Kolkata INR 2,60,000 Pune INR 2,60,000 Kerala INR 2,70,000 Vadodara INR 2,60,000

Macroeconomic Drivers Behind the Market Correction

The steep drop in the domestic retail rate directly mirrors aggressive selling pressure in the international and wholesale futures markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for July delivery plummeted by over INR 6,500 during early trading to touch an intraday low near INR 2,41,990 per kilogram. Commodity analysts point to stronger-than-expected labour and manufacturing data out of the United States as the primary catalyst. The robust economic indicators have led global investors to adjust their expectations regarding central bank policies, reinforcing the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will maintain high benchmark interest rates for a longer timeframe. Higher interest rates strengthen the US dollar and bond yields, which typically dents the appeal of non-yielding bullion assets like silver. Gold Rate Today, June 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Structural Headwinds and Easing Demand

Beyond macroeconomic indicators, physical demand across major Asian consumer hubs has entered a quiet phase. In addition to a strengthening US Dollar Index, retail demand in India has turned increasingly cautious due to the heightened volatility seen in international precious metal pricing since late May. Furthermore, industrial commodity sentiment remains capped due to sluggish manufacturing data from China, which has marginally slowed speculative bets on near-term industrial silver consumption for green energy and electronics fabrication. Local traders anticipate that physical retail buying may remain subdued until local spot prices establish a firm consolidation floor ahead of the upcoming autumn festive season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).