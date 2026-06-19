SpaceX Shares Decline Over 6% as Initial IPO Enthusiasm Wanes Amidst Aggressive AI Expansion Strategy

Shares of SpaceX experienced a decline of more than 6% on Thursday, signalling a cooling phase for the stock following the intense investor enthusiasm that accompanied its recent initial public offering. Despite this pullback, the company's valuation remains significantly above its offering price of 135 USD, though the market cap has faced downward pressure following the rapid gains observed during its Nasdaq debut.

SpaceX Shares Decline, Market volatility and investor activity

The stock was last recorded at USD 178.50, representing a 6.5% decrease during the session. Analysts attribute this movement to natural profit-taking following a historic IPO week. While retail investors had previously contributed over USD 300 million in net purchases during the first three days of trading, activity moderated significantly by Thursday. Financial experts continue to advise caution, citing the company's relatively small public float and high valuation as primary drivers for anticipated volatility in the early stages of its public life. SpaceX Valuation Soars to USD 2.7 Trillion, Surpassing Amazon; Elon Musk’s Firm Announces USD 60 Billion Acquisition of Cursor.

SpaceX is navigating a complex financial landscape as it balances rising revenues with deepening losses. The firm recently announced plans to acquire the AI coding startup Anysphere for USD 60 billion in stock, marking a strategic pivot toward enterprise AI tools. To fund this aggressive expansion into artificial intelligence, the company is reportedly preparing a bond offering of at least USD 20 billion. SpaceX IPO Debut: Know Steps To Buy SPCX Stock As Elon Musk's Aerospace Giant Hits Nasdaq at USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

The broader space sector also reflected this downward trend on Thursday, with companies such as Rocket Lab, Planet Labs, AST SpaceMobile, and Intuitive Machines experiencing declines ranging from 3% to 7%. Investors remain focused on whether SpaceX's current valuation can be justified by its ongoing capital-intensive push into the artificial intelligence market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).