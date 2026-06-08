Stock Market Crash: Sensex Plunges Over 800 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,100 Amid Escalating US-Iran War

India's benchmark equity indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, witnessed a significant downturn in early trade, reflecting renewed investor apprehension amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Sensex plunged over 800 points, opening at 73,421.61, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the crucial 23,100 mark, indicating a pronounced risk-off sentiment gripping the markets. This latest slide underscores a challenging period for Indian equities, which have been navigating a complex interplay of global and domestic headwinds through 2026.

Market Tumult Takes Hold

The trading day commenced with a notable dip as the BSE Sensex opened 821.73 points, or 1.11%, lower, settling at 73,421.61. Concurrently, the Nifty 50 initiated trading at 23,080.70, reflecting a decline of 286.00 points, or 1.22%. This sharp correction extends a period of volatility for India's major indices; the Nifty 50, for instance, had already declined by 0.8% to close at 23,366.70 on June 5, while the Sensex ended that session at 74,243.34, down 0.16%. On a year-to-date basis, both indices have recorded significant declines, with the Sensex down 9.67% and Nifty 50 down 7.82% as of June 8, 2026. The broader market also saw weakness, with profit-booking observed across several sectors. Will Stock Market Crash Today, June 8, 2026?.

Geopolitical Undercurrents Deepen

At the heart of the current market anxiety is the intensifying conflict between the United States and Iran, which has significantly escalated throughout 2026. This prolonged geopolitical friction has severely impacted the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade, leading to substantial supply disruptions. Consequently, global crude oil prices have surged, with Brent crude nearing $96-$98 per barrel in early June 2026, after previously peaking above $140. For India, a nation that imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, elevated oil prices translate directly into higher import bills, a widened current account deficit, and heightened inflationary pressures. Analysts warn that if oil prices remain consistently above the $90-100 per barrel range, it could further strain India's fiscal balance and the domestic currency.

Persistent Capital Flight and Rupee Weakness

Adding to the market's woes is the relentless exodus of foreign capital from Indian equities. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net sellers for much of 2026, with outflows reaching record levels. In the first week of June alone, foreign portfolio investors offloaded ₹42,927 crore worth of equities. Cumulatively, FPI selling in 2026 has amounted to ₹2.67 lakh crore by early June, surpassing the total for the entire previous year. This sustained capital flight is largely driven by global factors, including a significant reallocation of capital towards burgeoning Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunities in developed markets, such as the anticipated SpaceX IPO, and the allure of higher US Treasury yields. The consequent demand for dollars has put immense pressure on the Indian Rupee, which has weakened from the mid-80s to approximately ₹95.50 against the US dollar. It even touched a record low near ₹97 in May, exacerbating currency conversion losses for dollar-denominated investors. The Reserve Bank of India has intervened with measures, including tax exemptions on interest income and capital gains from government securities for FPIs, to attract foreign capital into debt markets and stabilise the rupee.

Domestic Resilience Amidst External Headwinds

Despite the significant foreign outflows and global uncertainties, India's domestic economy has demonstrated pockets of resilience. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), buoyed by consistent Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows into mutual funds and insurance companies, have actively absorbed much of the selling pressure from FIIs. Furthermore, the Indian economy recorded a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth in the March quarter, reinforcing confidence in the nation's fundamental strength. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has noted that private consumption remains robust and investment activity continues to gain traction, even as the economy navigates external shocks. While large-cap indices have struggled, a silent bull run has been observed in India's small and microcap segments, which have significantly outperformed their larger counterparts since April, underpinned by strong corporate earnings growth. What Exactly Happened on Black Monday in 1987? Is the Stock Market Going To Crash Tomorrow?.

Analyst Perspectives and the Road Ahead

Market analysts are closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical landscape and its broader economic implications. While the immediate outlook remains cautious, some experts suggest that the current period of discomfort could eventually present attractive entry points for long-term investors in Indian markets, citing historical trends where equities have rebounded after periods of stress. However, the duration of the US-Iran conflict and its impact on oil prices will be critical in shaping market sentiment and macro-financial stability for India. A sustained moderation in the global AI-driven investment theme is also deemed crucial for a meaningful revival of FPI inflows into India. Investors will be keenly watching further developments concerning the Middle East, global inflation trends, US Federal Reserve policy signals, and the continued effectiveness of domestic measures to bolster the rupee and attract capital.

The Indian equity market is currently navigating a confluence of complex global factors, primarily driven by the Middle East geopolitical situation and shifting international capital flows. While domestic fundamentals offer a degree of resilience, the near-term trajectory of the Sensex and Nifty will largely hinge on the de-escalation of global tensions, the stabilisation of crude oil prices, and the ability to attract sustained foreign investment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).