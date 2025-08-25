Mumbai, August 25: India’s stock market ended last week on a weak note with benchmark indices snapping their six-day winning streak amid rising concerns over the impending 25% US tariffs on Indian goods. Sensex closed at 81,306.85, down 693.86 points, while Nifty settled at 24,870.10, dragged by rate-sensitive and export-linked stocks. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on August 25, including IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), and TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMOTOR). Japan Plans To Double Target for Investment in India to USD 68 Billion, Considers Hiring Over 50,000 Indians: Report.

IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) stays in the spotlight after CRISIL reaffirmed its AA+ rating with a negative outlook. JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL) faces an INR 1,472.69 crore demand notice from Odisha for iron ore dispatch shortfall. TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMOTOR) approved the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan as Director. Other stocks to buy or sell include Mazagon Dock (NSE: MAZDOCK), Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE), CEAT (NSE: CEATLTD), RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL), Titagarh Rail (NSE: TITAGARH), Eris Lifesciences (NSE: ERIS), and GMR Power & Urban Infra (NSE: GMRP&UI). ‘India’s Forex Reserve at Record High, Credit Rating Improved to Stable in 2 Decades’, Says PM Narendra Modi at the Economic Times World Leader Forum. List of Stock to Buy or Sell on August 25: IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK): The bank's newly appointed CEO, Rajiv Anand, is set to assume leadership on August 25, following a challenging Q4 FY26. JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL): The company is in focus due to a INR 1,472.69 crore demand notice from the Odisha government for shortfall in dispatch at its Jajang iron ore block. TVS Motor Company (NSE: TVSMOTOR): The company is set to implement a bonus issue on August 25, 2025, which could influence investor sentiment and stock liquidity. InterGlobe Aviation (NSE: INDIGO): Scheduled to be included in the Nifty 50 index from the end of September, this move may enhance its visibility and investor interest. Max Healthcare (NSE: MAXHEALTH): Also joining the Nifty 50 index, Max Healthcare's inclusion is expected to attract institutional investments and increase trading volumes. Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO): Set to be excluded from the Nifty 50 index, this change might affect its stock liquidity and investor perception. Yes Bank (NSE: YESBANK): SMBC has received RBI approval to acquire up to 24.99% stake in Yes Bank, a move that could lead to strategic changes and market reactions. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK): The company has received clearance to begin negotiations for purchasing six submarines under "Project 75 India," which may boost its defense sector profile. CEAT Ltd (NSE: CEATLTD): OHT Lanka has signed an agreement with Sri Lanka’s BOI for a USD 171 million investment, potentially expanding CEAT's market presence. Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE): The real estate firm has leased a seven-acre site in Chennai for a mixed-use project, signalling growth in its commercial real estate segment. RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL): Secured an INR 13 crore project management consultancy order from Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation, indicating expansion in its services. Titagarh Rail Systems (NSE: TITAGARH): Awarded an INR 91.2 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works, enhancing its order book and production prospects. Eris Lifesciences (NSE: ERIS): Received an INR 16.8 crore GST demand notice over alleged non-payment of IGST on its 2019 acquisition of Novartis’ Zomelis trademark rights, which may affect its financials.

Investors should monitor these 13 stocks closely on August 25, as regulatory notices, index changes, and strategic developments could impact market sentiment. From defence deals and real estate projects to leadership shifts and tariff concerns, these factors may influence stock performance and trading activity.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

