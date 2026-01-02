New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, January 2: Indian equity markets enter the second trading session of 2026 with investor attention firmly centred on automobiles and pharmaceuticals. December sales data, pricing decisions and strong brokerage commentary have narrowed the focus to five key stocks that are expected to influence market sentiment on January 2.

Maruti Suzuki India ( NSE: MARUTI)

Maruti Suzuki remains a core stock to watch as it continues to benefit from steady rural demand, leadership in the small-car segment and improving SUV volumes. Expectations around its electric vehicle strategy and capacity expansion plans keep investors engaged as the auto sector carries forward last year’s momentum. Tata Steel Share Price Today, January 1, 2026: Stocks of Tata Steel Limited Rise by 0.41% in Early Trade; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Hyundai India ( NSE: HYUNDAI)

Hyundai India has drawn attention after announcing a price hike effective January 1, 2026, citing rising input and logistics costs. Market participants will closely track whether the increase impacts near-term demand or supports margin stability during the first quarter of the year. ITC Share Price Today, January 1, 2026: Stocks of FMCG Giant Plunge Over 9% in Early Trade; Here is Why ITC Share is Falling Today.

Hero MotoCorp ( NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Hero MotoCorp emerged as a standout performer after reporting December sales of 4.56 lakh units, a sharp year-on-year rise. Strong domestic demand and improving exports supported the growth, reinforcing optimism around rural recovery and sustained two-wheeler demand in early 2026.

Aurobindo Pharma ( NSE: AUROPHARMA)

Aurobindo Pharma is gaining traction among institutional investors after multiple brokerages reiterated positive views on the stock. The company is seen as well-positioned to benefit from complex generics and emerging opportunities linked to GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and obesity, a theme expected to shape pharma growth in 2026.

Bharat Electronics Limited ( NSE: BEL)

Bharat Electronics continues to attract long-term investors amid rising defence spending and a strong domestic order pipeline. Consistent earnings growth and policy support for indigenisation strengthen BEL’s outlook as a stable play on India’s defence manufacturing push.

With global cues still mixed, stock-specific triggers are likely to dominate early 2026 trade. Autos reflect demand recovery and pricing power, while pharma and defence offer long-term structural growth. Together, these five stocks set the tone for a focused and theme-driven start to the new trading year.

