HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Mumbai, January 2: The Indian benchmark indices traded in the green zone early on Friday, supported by strong macroeconomic indicators and stable domestic fundamentals. As of 9.30 am, Sensex advanced 185 points, or 0.22 per cent to 85,374 and Nifty gained 61 points, or 0.24 per cent to 26,208. Main broad-cap indices performed in line with benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 adding 0.42 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.30 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the major gainers in the Nifty Pack, while losers included Titan Company, Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy's Labs, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Finance. Nifty, Sensex Welcome 2026 With Marginal Gains, Session To Remain Muted Amid Global Holiday.

Among sectoral gainers, all indices were trading in the green except FMCG, IT and Pharma. Top gainers included auto and metal sectors, adding 0.89 per cent and 0.79 per cent. Immediate support is placed at 26,000–26,050 zone, while resistance is placed near 26,250–26,300 zone, market watchers said. Indian equities kicked off 2026 on a subdued note on Thursday, with benchmark indices ending largely flat amid thin trading volumes.

Analysts said that the impressive 25.8 per cent YoY increase in passenger vehicles sales in December bodes well for the auto industry and confirms the growth momentum in the economy. If this growth continues even at a slower pace, economic growth is confirmed, proving potential for earnings growth, they added. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound After US Fed Rate Cut, End 3-Day Losing Streak.

The consumer durables industry lagged last year but could catch up. The beneficial impact of the interest rate cuts and GST cuts are yet to reflect in the demand for consumer durables creating good prospects for this sector in the short term, they noted.

In the Asian markets, China's Shanghai index added 0.09 per cent, and Shenzhen edged down 0.58 per cent, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.37 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 2.29 per cent. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.37 per cent.

The US markets ended in the red zone on the last trading day, as Nasdaq lost 0.76 per cent, the S&P 500 eased 0.74 per cent, and the Dow moved down 0.63 per cent. On January 1, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 439 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 4,189 crore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).