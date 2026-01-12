Mumbai, January 12: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, January 12m as soon as the stock market opens for business. Stocks of several companies will be in focus during Monday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks which are likely to be in focus today during the trading session.

Wondering which stocks will be in the spotlight today, January 12? According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of NTPC, ITC, Lemon Tree Hotels, Vedanta, Ashiana Housing, Mahindra & Mahindra, Akzo Nobel, and ICICI Lombard will be among the list of stocks to watch out for today. Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC), ITC Limited (NSE: ITC), Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) and Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) all saw mixed results in the last trading session of Friday, January 9. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Shares of NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC), ITC Limited (NSE: ITC), Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) all closed in red after falling by INR 7.90, INR 2.65 and INR 0.45 each, whereas stocks of Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) closed in red after growing by INR 6.60. On the other hand, shares of Ashiana Housing Limited (NSE: ASHIANA), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (NSE: M&MFIN), Akzo Nobel India Limited (NSE: AKZOINDIA) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (NSE: ICICIGI) all ended Friday's trading session with varied results.

Notably, stocks of Ashiana Housing Limited (NSE: ASHIANA) closed in green after rising by INR 3.55, whereas shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (NSE: M&MFIN), Akzo Nobel India Limited (NSE: AKZOINDIA) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (NSE: ICICIGI) all ended last trading session on a negative note after declining by INR 5.45, INR 49.90 and INR 17 each, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

