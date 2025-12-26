New Delhi, December 26: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released its official trading holiday calendar for 2026, giving investors and market participants a clear view of when equity, equity derivatives and currency markets will remain shut in the coming year. The key takeaway for traders planning January strategies is that stock markets will be closed on Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day, marking the first trading holiday of 2026.

Overall, Indian stock markets will observe 15 trading holidays in 2026, though four of these fall on weekends when exchanges remain closed anyway. As a result, the effective impact on weekday trading sessions will be relatively limited compared to some previous years. Still, January stands out as the first month to see a market closure, making it crucial for investors to factor the break into settlement cycles, derivatives expiry strategies and portfolio rebalancing plans. Bank Holidays in January 2026: From Mannam Jayanthi to Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Check Full List Here.

January 2026: Republic Day Brings First Market Closure

According to the holiday list released by the National Stock Exchange, trading across segments will remain suspended on January 26, 2026 (Monday) due to Republic Day. There are no other scheduled market holidays in January, making it an otherwise uninterrupted trading month. Stock Market Holidays in 2026: NSE To Observe 15 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

However, market participants will keep an eye on January 15, 2026 (Thursday). Exchanges may declare a local holiday if elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are notified on that date. During the previous BMC elections in February 2017, stock exchanges in Mumbai had remained closed.

Budget Date Could Trigger Special Trading Session

Another factor to watch in January is the Union Budget timeline. Traditionally presented on February 1, which falls on a Saturday in 2026, the markets are expected to conduct a special Budget trading session if the government sticks to the date. If, however, the Budget is advanced to January 31, trading will continue as usual without a special session.

Full List of NSE Trading Holidays in 2026

Markets will see the highest number of holidays in March (three) due to Holi, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. February, July and August will see no effective trading holidays, as national holidays during these months fall on weekends.

NSE Trading Holidays 2026

Date Day Holiday January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day March 3, 2026 Tuesday Holi March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 3, 2026 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id June 26, 2026 Friday Muharram September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi October 2, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali – Balipratipada November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

Weekend Holidays and Muhurat Trading

Four holidays, including Independence Day (August 15) and Diwali Laxmi Pujan (November 8), fall on weekends. The NSE has confirmed that Muhurat trading will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with session timings to be announced later.

For investors, January’s Republic Day closure remains the key date to plan around as the markets step into 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Official Website ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).