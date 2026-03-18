Mumbai, March 17: Indian stock markets are set for an action-packed session on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, as investors track key developments across metals, IT, FMCG, cement, and healthcare sectors. With global cues such as US Federal Reserve policy signals and crude oil price volatility influencing sentiment, traders are expected to remain cautious while focusing on stock-specific triggers and volume action.

Market participants will also keep a close watch on corporate announcements, expansion plans, and restructuring updates from major companies. Select blue-chip and mid-cap stocks are likely to dominate trading activity and could influence the broader indices like the Nifty 50 and Sensex. Here are five key stocks to watch today:

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Tata Steel remains in focus amid its ongoing amalgamation and internal restructuring efforts. The company is streamlining subsidiaries to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. Investors will monitor how these changes impact its debt levels and margins, especially as global steel prices remain volatile. Any clarity on synergies and production outlook could move the stock.

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM)

Tech Mahindra is under the spotlight as it continues executing its “Scale-at-Speed” strategy. The IT major is focusing on high-growth areas such as 5G, generative AI, and cloud services. Investors are keenly watching for deal wins, margin recovery, and management commentary, which could determine near-term stock direction. Adani Power Share Price Today, March 17, 2026: Stocks of Adani Power Limited Rise by 1.91% As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Varun Beverages (NSE: VBL)

Varun Beverages is attracting strong attention due to its aggressive expansion and capacity enhancement initiatives. With rising temperatures and summer demand approaching, the company is well-positioned for volume growth. Expansion into new geographies and the energy drinks segment adds further upside potential for the stock.

Shree Cement (NSE: SHREECEM)

Shree Cement continues to be a key player in the cement space with its long-term capacity expansion plans targeting 80 MTPA by 2030. Investors will track updates on new plant commissioning and cost-saving initiatives such as renewable energy adoption, which could improve margins in a competitive sector. Bandhan Bank Share Price Today, March 17, 2026: Bandhan Bank Limited Stocks Fall by 1.17% in Early Trade.

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT)

Adani Enterprises is in focus following reports of a potential stake acquisition in Quality Care India, signaling its expansion into the healthcare sector. This move aligns with the group’s diversification strategy and could open new revenue streams. Investors will watch for official confirmation and deal specifics.

Overall, March 18 is expected to see stock-specific action driven by corporate developments rather than broad-based momentum. While volatility may persist due to global factors, traders should focus on fundamentally strong stocks, monitor INR-based price movements, and follow technical levels closely before making buy or sell decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).