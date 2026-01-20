Mumbai, January 20: Investors and traders will look forward to buying and selling stocks today, January 20, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight during Tuesday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts get ready to buy and sell shares during today's trading session, scroll below to know the names of stocks which are expected to be in focus on January 20.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of companies such as LTIMindtree, Adani Power, Tata Capital, Persistent Systems, Havells India, and Oberoi Realty will be in the spotlight today, January 20. Wondering why these stocks are among the list of shares to watch out for? Then scroll below to know. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM)

The IT major posted a mixed Q3 FY26, heavily impacted by a one-time INR 590.3 crore charge related to the implementation of new Indian labour codes. The company reported a net profit of INR 970.6 crore, a 30.5 per cent sequential decline, missing street estimates of INR 1,417 crore. On the other hand, the revenue of LTIMindtree rose by 3.7 per cent QoQ to INR 10,781 crore, slightly ahead of expectations. The EBIT margins improved to 16.1 per cent, while dollar revenue grew three per cent sequentially to USD 1,208 million.

Adani Power (NSE: ADANIPOWER)

Adani Power secured a significant legal victory as the NCLAT Delhi upheld its INR 4,000 crore resolution plan for Vidarbha Industries Power Limited (VIPL). The tribunal dismissed appeals from Western Coalfields and VIPL employees, confirming the NCLT Mumbai Bench's prior approval. The move allows Adani Power to take control of the 600 MW coal-fired plant in Butibori, Nagpur.

Tatat Capital (NZE: TATACAP)

Tata Capital has reported a 19.7 per cent QoQ rise in net profit to INR 790 crore for Q3 FY26. On the other hand, the company saw the NII go up by 44 per cent to INR 2,541 crore. Strong AUM growth across retail, SME, and housing finance, along with robust credit demand, supported Tata Capital's performance.

Persistent Systems (NSE: PERSISTENT)

The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 FY26 results on January 20. The street expects a 3.6 per cent QoQ rise in dollar revenue to USD 421 million and rupee revenue growth of 4.8 per cent to INR 3,751 crore. While BFSI and healthcare are expected to drive growth, operating margins are projected to soften to 15.5 per cent due to the impact of recent wage hikes. ICICI Bank Share Price Today, January 19: Wipro Limited Stocks Plunge by 2.84% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Havells India (NSE: HAVELLS)

The consumer electronics maker reported a mixed performance for the December quarter with net profit rising 8 per cent YoY to INR 300.5 crore, which fell short of market expectations despite a 14.3 per cent jump in revenue to INR 5,587.9 crore. It must be noted that the board has declared an interim dividend of INR 4 per share (400 per cent of face value).

Oberoi Realty (NSE: OBEROIRLTY)

The real estate developer reported muted growth but maintained high shareholder rewards, with net profit seeing a marginal 0.7 per cent YoY increase to INR 622.6 crore, while revenue grew 5.8 per cent to INR 1,492.6 crore. On the other hand, EBITDA margins narrowed to 57.4 per cent from 60.7 per cent a year ago, reflecting increased costs and minor adjustments for new labour codes. The company has also declared a third interim dividend of INR 2 per share, with the record date being January 23 and payout on or before February 5.

With the above mentioned stocks likely to be on focus during today's trading session, investors and stock market enthusiasts are advised to consult their financial advisor before investing in stocks. This month, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe a trading holiday on Monday, January 26, for Republic Day 2026.

