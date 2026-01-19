Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK) witnessed a low opening on Monday, January 19, 2026, trading at approximately INR 1,370.70 during the early morning session. The shares of ICICI Bank Limited plunged by 2.84% on January 19. This drop comes after ICICI Bank Limited reported a mixed set of December quarter results, with its profit falling 4% year-on-year (YoY) due to one-off provisions. Stock analysts, however, maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, as they believe a fresh two-year term for MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi removed a key overhang on the counter. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 19, 2026: HDFC Bank, Wipro and Reliance Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

ICICI Bank Share Price Today, January 19:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

