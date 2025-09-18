Mumbai, September 18: Stocks of Bandhan Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Lodha Developers and Poonawalla Fincorp among others will be in focus today, September 18, when the stock market opens for trading. Today's trading session will see investors and traders buying and selling stocks. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares, we bring you list of stocks which are likely to be in the spotlight during Thursday's trading session.

Stocks of Bandhan Bank Limited (NSE: BANDHANBNK), Cochin Shipyard Limited (NSE: COCHINSHIP), Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA) and Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (NSE: POONAWALLA) all closed Wednesday's trading session on a positive note. Shares of Bandhan Bank Limited (NSE: BANDHANBNK), Cochin Shipyard Limited (NSE: COCHINSHIP), Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA) and Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (NSE: POONAWALLA) saw a growth of INR 1.65, INR 63.40, INR 4.60 and INR 5.90 each. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

On the other hand, stocks of Aavas Financiers Limited (NSE: AAVAS), Biocon Limited (NSE: BIOCON) and Escorts Kubota Limited (NSE: ESCORTS) all ended Wednesday's trading session in red. Notably, all tree stocks fell by INR 7.40, INR 5.75 and INR 7.10 each. However, shares of SVP Global Textiles Ltd (BSE:SVPGLOB) and Indosolar Ltd (BSE: WAAREEINDO) saw mixed results.

Stocks of SVP Global Textiles Ltd (BSE:SVPGLOB) ended in red after falling by INR 0.05, whereas shares of Indosolar Ltd (BSE: WAAREEINDO) closed in green after rising by INR 22.95.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).