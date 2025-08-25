Mumbai, August 25: The Indian stock market is likely to stay shut for several days in September 2025. If you're an investor or trader and wondering how many stock market holidays there are in the coming month, don't worry—we have got you covered. September, the ninth month of the 25th year of the 21st century, will see the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed for business for a total of eight days.

According to the NSE and BSE trading holiday list for September 2025, there are no official trading holidays when the share markets will stay shut in the coming month. This means the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading for eight days, including all Saturdays and Sundays, as the holidays fall on weekends. The eight days when both exchanges, NSE and BSE, will stay shut in September include four Sundays and four Saturdays. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Scroll below to check the complete list of stock market holidays in September with the dates.

List of Share Market Holidays in September 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Open or Closed September 6 Saturday Stock market closed September 7 Sunday Stock market closed September 13 Saturday Stock market closed September 14 Sunday Stock market closed September 20 Saturday Stock market closed September 21 Sunday Stock market closed September 27 Saturday Stock market closed September 28 Sunday Stock market closed

Stock Market To Remain Closed for Eight Days in September 2025

As there are no designated stock market holidays in September 2025, the share market will remain closed for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays on account of regular weekend holidays. These holidays are on four Saturdays: 6th September, 13th September, 20th September and 27th September and four Sundays: 7th September, 14th September, 21st September, and 28th September. Stock Market Holiday on August 27? Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Wednesday.

Stock Market Holidays for 2025

It must be recalled that the next official trading holiday is on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. This will be followed by official trading holidays for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Diwali Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and Christmas when the NSE and BSE will stay shut for trading. In addition to the stock market holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in September 2025.

