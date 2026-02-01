Union Budget 2026: Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative Launched Amid MGNREGA Renaming Row

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New Delhi, February 1: The Union Budget 2026 announced the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative, days after the Centre faced criticism over replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-GRAMG Act, 2025.

Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the new initiative is aimed at strengthening khadi, handloom and handicrafts through global market linkage, branding, training, skilling and quality enhancement. The programme draws inspiration from the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, focusing on Gram Swaraj or village-level self-reliance. New Income Tax Slabs and Rates for FY 2026-27: How Budget Affects Your Take-Home Salary.

The Budget also announced a dedicated push for sports goods manufacturing, with emphasis on innovation in equipment design and material sciences to produce high-quality and affordable products. Together, these measures seek to boost rural industries, support artisans and youth, and improve India’s global market presence. Budget 2026 Highlights: Motor Accident Compensation Interest Exempted From Income Tax.

The announcements come against the backdrop of opposition criticism alleging the government’s reluctance to retain Mahatma Gandhi’s name after the enactment of the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005. The government maintains that the new law aligns rural employment with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, while improving accountability, infrastructure creation and income security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).