1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Qualcomm has launched its latest mobile platforms, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, designed to bring high-end features to mid-range and entry-level smartphones. The new chipsets focus on enhancing artificial intelligence capabilities, gaming performance, and battery efficiency across a broader price segment. According to the company, the first handsets powered by these processors are expected to hit the market in the second half of 2026, with major brands like Honor, OPPO, realme, and Redmi already confirmed as partners.

Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI Technology

A primary highlight of both new platforms is the introduction of "Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI". This technology is engineered to significantly reduce interface lag and enhance touch responsiveness during everyday tasks. Qualcomm reports that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers 20% faster app launches and an 18% reduction in screen stuttering. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Introduced by Qualcomm

Series firsts, redefined! Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 brings the first-ever 90 FPS gaming to the 4‑series. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 debuts XPAN, Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and FDD uplink. Premium experiences, now across tiers. In the frame: Deepu John, Senior Director, Product Management,… pic.twitter.com/cjvD32PSpT — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) May 7, 2026

The improvements are even more pronounced on the entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. This chipset reportedly boosts app launch speeds by 43% and reduces screen stutter by 25% compared to its predecessors. These optimisations are intended to provide a more premium feel to more affordable devices.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance, Configuration

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is positioned for users seeking advanced mobile experiences. It features the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, which the firm claims delivers up to 21% better GPU performance. This is paired with improved power efficiency to support extended gaming sessions without overheating or excessive battery drain.

On the photography front, the chip includes new AI-powered camera tools that improve image quality and photo capture speed. Connectivity has also seen a boost, with the platform offering support for ultra-fast 5G networks and Wi-Fi 7, ensuring high-speed wireless performance for streaming and downloads.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Performance, Configuration

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 brings significant upgrades to budget-conscious devices, most notably introducing support for 90FPS gaming for the first time in the 4-series history. Qualcomm claims a massive 77% improvement in GPU performance, making high-refresh-rate gaming accessible to a much wider audience. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Specifications and Features.

In terms of connectivity, the chipset supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) functionality. This allows users to maintain 5G and 4G connections on two different SIM cards simultaneously. Qualcomm has confirmed that this platform will feature in upcoming devices from OPPO, realme, and Redmi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Snapdragon India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).