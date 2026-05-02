‘Raja Shivaji’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Earns INR 11.70 Crore, Surpassing ‘Manikarnika’

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Raja Shivaji, the highly anticipated historical epic written, directed, and headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, made its theatrical debut on May 1, 2024. The film, a bilingual production in Marathi and Hindi, earned INR 11.70 crore net across India on its opening day. This performance marks a strong start for the project, which has already surpassed the opening day figures of the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. ‘Raja Shivaji’: Salman Khan Sports Turban, Flaunts Moustache in Leaked Cameo Look From Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Film (Watch Video)

Opening Day Box Office Comparison

According to data from trade website Sacnilk, the film’s earnings were primarily driven by its Marathi version, which collected INR 8.75 crore. The Hindi dub contributed an additional INR 2.95 crore. Despite the mixed critical reception, the film maintained an overall occupancy rate of 32% on Friday. Industry analysts are closely monitoring the film’s performance heading into the first weekend. While it outperformed Manikarnika’s INR 8.75 crore start, it fell short of other recent historical epics. For comparison, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji (2020) opened at INR 15.10 crore, while the 2025 release Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, set a high benchmark with INR 33.50 crore opening.

'Raja Shivaji' Budget and Cast Details

Raja Shivaji is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever produced, with a budget of approximately INR 100 crore. Produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande, the film serves as a passion project for the Deshmukh family. Riteish Deshmukh portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Genelia D’Souza stars as Saibai. In a unique casting choice, the couple's sons, Rahyl and Riaan, portray the younger version of the Maratha founder. The ensemble cast features significant names from across Indian cinema, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan and Jitendra Joshi. ‘Raja Shivaji’ Screening: Rakhi Sawant All Praise for Abhishek Bachchan and Bhagyashree’s Performances in Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Epic Watch Videos)

'Raja Shivaji' Gets Mixed Reviews

The film has received a polarised response from critics, with many praising the scale and intent while questioning the execution. The review also highlighted Genelia Deshmukh’s performance, calling her wonderful in her part as Saibai. However, the film’s length and pacing were points of contention. The film traces the life of Shivaji, the legendary founder of the Maratha Empire, a figure of immense historical and cultural significance in India. By releasing the film on May 1, Maharashtra Day, the makers aimed to tap into regional pride and the holiday audience. The coming days will determine if the film's visual grandeur is enough to sustain momentum against its substantial production costs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).