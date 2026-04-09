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VerSe Innovation, the AI-powered technology giant behind popular Indian platforms such as Dailyhunt and Josh, announced on Thursday the appointment of Prasanna Prasad as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Prasad will oversee the company’s engineering, product development, and data science teams. His primary mandate is to accelerate AI-driven innovation across VerSe's expansive portfolio, which includes NexVerse.ai, Magzter, and Oneindia.

A Strategic Move Toward Agentic AI

The appointment comes as VerSe Innovation seeks to deepen its "intelligence layer" across its apps. Prasad is tasked with advancing content personalization for users, streamlining tools for high-quality creator production, and enhancing advertising efficiency. A key focus of his role involves the implementation of "agentic AI" systems and automation to drive next-generation monetization for brands and advertisers. VerSe Innovation Names Ex-Deloitte India Chief PR Ramesh As Independent Director To Boost Governance.

Prasanna Prasad Carries 2 Decades of Tech Leadership Experience

Prasad joins VerSe with over 20 years of experience in product engineering and data science. He has a history of managing global teams across India, the U.S., and Europe, with specialized expertise in high-scale real-time systems and cloud-native infrastructure.Prior to this role, he served as CTO and Head of Product and AI at Verve Group Inc. During his tenure there, he led a team of over 200 professionals, focusing on privacy-first advertising systems and platform automation. He has also held significant leadership positions at other major tech firms, including InMobi, Amazon, and Yahoo.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder of VerSe Innovation, highlighted the structural shift the company is navigating as it scales. He said: "AI is becoming central to how digital platforms are built, scaled and monetized. At VerSe, we see this as a structural shift that will define the next phase of growth across content, creators and advertising. Prasanna brings deep experience across engineering, data science and AI-led platform transformation, along with a strong track record of building high-scale, privacy-first systems."

Prasad expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, noting that technology must evolve from simple enablement to a core differentiator as platforms grow. "As platforms scale, the role of technology shifts from enablement to differentiation. The focus then moves to how consistently systems can translate intelligence into real outcomes, whether in user experience, content relevance or monetization efficiency. At VerSe, the emphasis will be on driving greater precision and coherence across systems so that performance becomes more predictable and scalable over time," he said.

About VerSe Innovation’s Growth

Founded with the goal of bridging India's digital divide, VerSe Innovation has become the country’s first "Bharat-focused" tech unicorn. Its proprietary AI and machine learning technologies power localized content delivery to millions of users.

Supported by major global investors including Google, Microsoft, and the Qatar Investment Authority, the company recently reported 88% revenue growth for FY25 and is on a clear path toward group-level profitability by the second half of FY26.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).