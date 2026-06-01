Pakistan vs Australia Head-to-Head Ahead of 2nd ODI 2026

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host a pivotal encounter as Pakistan and Australia clash in the 2nd One-Day International (ODI) on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. With Pakistan holding a 1-0 lead after a dominant performance in the series opener, the stakes are exceptionally high for both sides. Pakistan will be eager to secure an unassailable lead in the three-match series, while a resilient Australian outfit will be desperate to level proceedings and keep their hopes alive. Pakistan vs Australia Schedule: Get PAK vs AUS ODI Series 2026 Fixtures.

PAK vs AUS Head-to-Head Dominance and Recent Shifts

Historically, Australia has held a significant advantage over Pakistan in ODI cricket. In 111 encounters, Australia has emerged victorious 71 times, compared to Pakistan's 36 wins. Three matches have ended in a no-result, and one was tied.

However, recent history tells a different story. Pakistan has enjoyed a resurgence in bilateral ODI series against Australia, clinching a 2-1 victory in their home series in 2022 and repeating the feat during their tour of Australia in November 2024. Adding to this momentum, Pakistan secured a comprehensive five-wicket win in the 1st ODI of the current series on May 30, 2026, marking their third consecutive completed ODI victory against Australia.

PAK vs AUS H2h in ODIs

Format Matches Played Pakistan Won Australia Won Tied No Result ODI 111 36 71 1 3

Form Guide and Key Players

Pakistan arrives at the Gaddafi Stadium brimming with confidence after their clinical performance in the 1st ODI in Rawalpindi. Chasing Australia's modest total of 200, Pakistan reached the target with 45 balls to spare. All-rounder Arafat Minhas, aged 21, was the star performer, taking 5 wickets for 32 runs before contributing an unbeaten 18 with the bat to earn the Player of the Match award. Babar Azam anchored the chase beautifully with a composed 69 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to quickly turn their fortunes around. The touring side was restricted to 200 batting first in the series opener, a total Pakistan comfortably overhauled. With key pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood rested due to workload management, and regular captain Mitchell Marsh sidelined by an ankle injury, Josh Inglis is leading a relatively new-look Australian squad. Debutants Ollie Peake, aged 19, and Liam Scott were in line for international debuts in the series, with Peake making his in the first match. Australia will need their experienced campaigners like Adam Zampa, a potent threat in subcontinental conditions, to step up, while Marnus Labuschagne will be crucial for stability in the middle order.

PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI 2026 Match Details

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will commence at 4:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT), 5:00 PM (IST).

As Pakistan celebrates the milestone of playing their 1,000th ODI in the first match of this series, the focus now shifts to consolidating their position. This 2nd ODI promises another enthralling chapter in the competitive rivalry between these two cricketing nations. Can Australia mount a comeback, or will Pakistan seal a memorable series victory on home soil?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).