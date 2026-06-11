Vodafone Idea Stock Update: Shares Jump Over 4% on Spectrum Dues Relief

Vodafone Idea (IDEA) is witnessing a significant rally in Thursday's intraday trade, with its share price currently trading at ₹14.45. This marks a robust gain of +4.11% from its previous close of ₹13.88. The stock opened higher at ₹13.78 and has since climbed to an intraday high of ₹14.49, testing strong resistance levels. The day's low stands at ₹13.73. Trading volumes are surging, with 393,682,222 shares changing hands, indicating strong investor interest and conviction behind the upward move.

IDEA – Stock Updates as of (11:12AM, 11 Jun 2026) LTP ₹14.45 Open ₹13.78 High ₹14.49 Low ₹13.73 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 393,682,222 % Chg +4.11%

52-Week Context

Today's upward momentum brings IDEA closer to its 52-week high of ₹15.25. The stock has demonstrated considerable recovery from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 over the past year, highlighting a broader positive trend despite intermittent pressures. Today's move is testing key annual levels, suggesting that a sustained breach of the ₹14.50-₹15.00 zone could pave the way for a retest of its annual peak. Vodafone Idea Partners with Meta to Launch Silent Mobile Verification Across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to Curb Fraud.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving Vodafone Idea's strong performance today appears to be a significant legal reprieve. The Bombay High Court has quashed the government's demand for approximately ₹23,600 crore in one-time spectrum charges levied retrospectively on Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. This ruling, reported as recent as June 11, 2026, provides substantial relief to the cash-strapped telecom operator, easing a significant portion of its past financial liabilities and improving its balance sheet outlook.

Earlier this year, the company also reported a profit of ₹51,970.0 crore in the March 31, 2026, quarter, after three consecutive quarters of losses, further bolstering investor confidence. Additionally, in early June, Vodafone Idea launched Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) capabilities for its users across Meta Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, aimed at enhancing security and user experience. Metro Line 3 Update: Airtel and VI Connectivity Extended Across Underground Aqua Line; Connectivity Now Available Till BKC, Acharya Atre Chowk.

Outlook

Investors will closely monitor the stock's ability to sustain above the ₹14.50 mark for the remainder of the session, with attention also on any further official statements regarding the Bombay High Court ruling. The trading volume will be a key indicator to confirm if this positive momentum is backed by strong institutional or retail buying.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).