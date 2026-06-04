Vodafone Idea Partners with Meta to Launch Silent Mobile Verification Across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to Curb Fraud

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the implementation of silent mobile verification (SMV) technology for its subscribers across Meta’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. This network-based authentication solution allows users to verify their mobile numbers automatically in the background, eliminating the need for manual one-time passwords (OTPs) or switching between applications.

The SMV technology facilitates a seamless user experience by validating verification requests directly through the telecommunications network when a subscriber accesses Meta platforms on the Vi mobile network. This integration supports various user scenarios, such as new registrations, account logins, re-logins, and account recovery processes. By removing the requirement for manual credential entry, the initiative aims to provide faster onboarding while simultaneously reducing friction in digital interactions. Apple App Store Update: Ecosystem Facilitated Record USD 1.4 Trillion in Billings and Sales in 2025.

Beyond user convenience, the partnership addresses the growing need for enhanced security within India’s digital ecosystem. The companies stated that network-based verification offers robust protection against common digital threats, including phishing and identity-related fraud. Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore noted that telecom networks are increasingly vital in fostering safer digital environments and that this collaboration serves to mitigate fraud risks for the company's 198.5 million customers. JioBLAST, Esports Foundation Kick Off Nationwide VALORANT Showmatches Under ‘India Rising: Road to EWC’ Initiative.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Country Head of Meta in India, described the technology as a critical advancement in making digital verification simpler and more secure. As India continues to represent the largest market for Meta’s suite of platforms, this move highlights a broader trend among industry stakeholders to adopt network-integrated solutions to improve trust and reliability in online services.

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