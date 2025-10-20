Mumbai, October 20: Traders are looking to participate in the auspicious Muhurat trading session this Diwali, hoping to mark the start of Samvat 2082 with symbolic investments. But the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will not take place today. In fact, Dalal Street will operate during normal trading hours today, October 20, from 9 AM to 3:30 PM, allowing investors to manage regular transactions ahead of the festive session. Investors can use this time to review their portfolios and prepare for the ceremonial session.

Breaking away from the trend this year, the Muhurat trading session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, with a pre-open session from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM. The Indian stock market will remain closed for all other trading on that day, except for this special hour, while October 22 will be observed as a holiday for Diwali Balipratipada. Trading during this hour follows the same formalities as a regular market session, but volumes are usually light. Scroll below to know the significance of Muhurat Trading, when it will take place, and stocks to buy during the special trading session. Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Time: When Will NSE and BSE Hold Special Trading Session on Diwali? Why Is It Conducted? Here’s All You Need To Know.

What Is Muhurat Trading and Its Significance

Muhurat Trading is a special one-hour session conducted every year on Diwali, marking the beginning of the new Hindu Samvat year. The word ‘Muhurat’ means an auspicious time, and investors consider it a symbolic start to new financial beginnings. The session is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune to those who trade during this period.

Over the decades, this tradition has evolved into a blend of faith and finance, where traders and families participate not merely for profits but as a ritual to invoke blessings for the year ahead. Historically, markets have shown positive momentum during this session. The BSE Sensex has closed higher in 14 of the last 18 Muhurat sessions, reflecting the optimism and festive spirit that drive investor sentiment on Diwali. India Stock Market Today, October 20: Nifty Jumps 114 Points, Sensex Opens 315 Points Up Ahead of Diwali Muhurat Trading on Tuesday, Experts Say Markets Will Be Volatile Today.

Date and Time of Muhurat Trading Session 2025

Instead of taking place in the evening as usual this year, the much-awaited Muhurat Trading 2025 session will take place on Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, with a pre-open session between 1:30 PM and 1:45 PM, according to the circular issued by the NSE and BSE. Both exchanges will remain closed for regular trade that day except for this one-hour ceremonial window. Markets will also stay shut on Wednesday, October 22, for Diwali Balipratipada.

Stocks to Buy During Muhurat Trading 2025

As per the Financial Express and Mint reports, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended the following stocks for Samvat 2082:

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL): Rated "Buy" by Prabhudas Lilladher with a target of INR 5,500, implying 15.9% upside. The brokerage sees HAL as a key player in India’s defence modernisation, backed by an order book exceeding INR 95,000 crore and improving execution across fixed-wing and helicopter divisions. ICICI Bank Ltd (NSE: ICICIBANK): Prabhudas Lilladher rated "Buy" with a target INR 1,730 (25.4% upside). Strong retail & SME lending growth, solid digital ecosystem and robust capital base earmark it as a structural compounder among private lenders. ITC Ltd (NSE: ITC): "Buy", target INR 530 (32.8% upside). Expanding FMCG portfolio, strong hotel business, and stable cigarette division provide cash-flow support and long-term valuation comfort. State Bank of India (NSE: SBIN): "Buy", target INR 960 (8.7% upside). Healthy loan growth across retail & corporate segments, improving asset quality and stable net interest margins are expected to drive double-digit earnings growth. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (NSE: APOLLOHOSP): "Buy", target INR 9,300 (18% upside). Strong occupancy, rising diagnostics & digital platform traction (Apollo 24/7) and cost discipline point to margin expansion through FY26. Britannia Industries Ltd (NSE: BRITANNIA): "Buy", target INR 6,484 (10.5% upside). Innovation in product mix, cost efficiency, and revival in rural demand support volume recovery and margin stability. DOMS Industries Ltd (NSE: DOMSIND): Mid-cap "Buy", target INR 3,085 (22% upside). Strong brand recall in stationery, expanding distribution, backward-integration and new product lines are expected to enhance margins. Eris Lifesciences Ltd (NSE: ERIS): Mid-cap "Buy", target INR 1,975 (22.7% upside). Focused on chronic therapy, increasing doctor coverage and portfolio expansion point to high-teens earnings growth, making it a stable pharma pick. KEI Industries Ltd (NSE: KEI): "Buy", target INR 4,946 (14.7% upside). Strong demand from infrastructure, real estate and exports, with product-mix shift toward higher-voltage cables expected to lift margin visibility. Delhivery Ltd (NSE: DELHIVERY): Technical/short-term "Buy" as per Vaishali Parekh via Mint; buy at INR 465.35, target INR 490, stop-loss INR 455. Market sees logistics/tech play with festive sentiment boost. PG Electroplast Ltd (NSE: PGELECTRO): Buy at INR 588, target INR 615, stop-loss INR 576 (Mint recommendation). Speciality plastics play with growth tailwinds in the infrastructure/EV space. Laurus Labs Ltd (NSE: LAURUSLABS): Buy at INR 900, target INR 945, stop-loss INR 880. Pharma/mid-cap pick with strong fundamentals and positioning for growth.

As investors gear up for the symbolic Muhurat trading session, optimism on Dalal Street remains high, backed by stable macroeconomic indicators and strong corporate earnings. The blend of long-term blue-chip picks and short-term tactical bets reflects confidence in India’s growth trajectory heading into Samvat 2082. While the one-hour session may see lighter volumes, its emotional and cultural significance continues to unite traders, investors, and families alike.

