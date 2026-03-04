Following their intimate desert wedding in Rajasthan, South Indian superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad today, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The event, which has captured nationwide attention, will serve as the primary celebration for the couple’s colleagues across the Indian film fraternity and political circles. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad (Watch Videos)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Details

The couple, affectionately dubbed "Virosh" by fans, officially tied the knot on February 26 at the ultra-luxury Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur. The private ceremony was a cultural fusion, blending Vijay’s Telugu heritage with Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) traditions.

Reception Details: Date and Time

The reception is scheduled for this evening, marking the culmination of week-long festivities that began with a series of spiritual visits and community service acts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Taj Krishna Under Tight Security

The couple chose the iconic Taj Krishna for its blend of regal architecture and high-level security. Known as one of Hyderabad’s most prestigious properties, the venue has been turned into a virtual fortress following advice from local police. While the hotel offers premium suites that can cost up to INR 90,000 per night, the reception itself has been moved to a "strictly invitation-only" status. This decision was made to manage the overwhelming public interest and prevent traffic congestion in the Banjara Hills area.

Politicians To Attend Vijay and Rashmika Reception

The event is expected to turn into a grand pan-Indian gathering with several major personalities from the film and political world in attendance. From Tollywood, stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Jr NTR are expected to be present, while Bollywood will reportedly see the presence of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar. From Kollywood, superstar Rajinikanth is among the highly anticipated guests. The event will also witness participation from political circles, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who was personally invited by Rashmika earlier this week, along with other prominent administrative figures. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Perform Satyanarayana Vratham at Actor’s Native Place in Thummanpet (View Pic and Watch Video)

The Udaipur Wedding

The February 26 nuptials in Udaipur were characterized by their deep personal touch and "heritage fashion." Both stars wore custom Anamika Khanna ensembles, Rashmika in a rust-gold Banarasi saree and Vijay in an ivory dhoti silhouette with a vermillion angavastram. The couple’s team celebrated the union by distributing sweet boxes in 23 cities and organising annadanam (food donation) ceremonies at various temples. In an emotional social media post confirming their marriage, Vijay wrote, "I made my best friend my wife," while Rashmika shared, "The man who taught me what true love feels like."

