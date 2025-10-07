Mumbai, October 7: Are you wondering when the special Diwali trading session will take place this year? Every year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) hold a special one-hour trading session known as Muhurat Trading, marking an auspicious start to the financial year according to Hindu traditions. The event, deeply rooted in India’s cultural and financial heritage, allows traders and investors to make token investments as a gesture of prosperity and good fortune.

This year, the Muhurat Trading session will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, when both the NSE and BSE will open their markets for an hour-long evening session. The special session is believed to bring wealth and success to investors and is conducted to align with the spiritual significance of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Scroll below to know the date, time, and complete schedule for Muhurat Trading 2025. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Time

Muhurat Trading 2025 will take place on Tuesday, October 21, with both the NSE and the BSE holding a special one-hour session from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. This unique trading window applies to equities, futures and options, commodities, currency derivatives, and corporate bonds, with all trades executed during the session resulting in standard settlement obligations. The session is symbolic, offering investors a chance to make token purchases as a gesture of prosperity for the upcoming year. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Why Is Muhurat Trading Conducted?

Muhurat Trading has its roots deeply embedded in India’s financial and cultural traditions. Historically, stockbrokers would start their new financial year on the day of Diwali, opening fresh settlement accounts for their clients during an auspicious period called the Muhurat. The BSE officially institutionalised this practice in 1957, and the NSE followed suit in 1992. The ritual was closely linked with Lakshmi Puja, during which brokers worshipped their account books and safes to seek blessings from the Goddess of Wealth, marking a prosperous beginning to the year.

The primary belief behind Muhurat Trading is that investing during this auspicious period brings wealth, prosperity, and good fortune throughout the year. While originally tied to traditional customs, today it has evolved into a symbolic gesture, with investors making token purchases or buying stocks for family members as long-term investments. Market volumes are typically high during this brief session, and the festive spirit often leads to a bullish market sentiment. Muhurat Trading reflects a unique intersection of faith, finance, and cultural celebration in the Indian stock market.

