Why Are Tech Stocks Down Today, June 19?
Indian information technology (IT) stocks experienced a sharp sell-off in early trade on June 19, 2026, triggered by a downward revision in annual revenue guidance from global consulting giant Accenture. The Nifty IT index emerged as the market’s biggest sectoral loser, plunging nearly 6%, while shares of industry heavyweight Infosys plummeted by 8%.
Mumbai, June 19: Indian information technology (IT) stocks experienced a sharp sell-off in early trade on June 19, 2026, triggered by a downward revision in annual revenue guidance from global consulting giant Accenture. The Nifty IT index emerged as the market’s biggest sectoral loser, plunging nearly 6%, while shares of industry heavyweight Infosys plummeted by 8%. The downturn followed a significant overnight decline in the American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of major Indian tech firms.
Global Cues Trigger Domestic Sell-Off
The domestic market reaction highlights the close correlation between global tech spending indicators and the Indian IT services export model. Accenture, which operates on a September-to-August financial year, lowered its full-year local currency revenue growth forecast to a range of 3% to 4%, down from its previous March estimate of 3% to 5%. Infosys Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Plunges 8% on Sector Headwinds.
This adjustment marks the second time this fiscal year that the global consulting firm has reduced its growth expectations, signaling persistent caution among enterprise clients.
The ripple effect across the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was immediate. Alongside Infosys's 8% drop, other prominent tech firms faced steep corrections. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Technologies all registered losses of up to 7% during early trading hours, dragging the benchmark Sensex down by 700 points. Infosys Opening Bell Updates: Share Price Slides 8% on Global Tech Sell-Off.
Analyst Outlook and Valuation Concerns
Market brokerages and financial analysts view Accenture's lowered guidance as a near-term headwind for Indian IT exporters. Brokerage firm Jefferies noted that the revised outlook indicates an ongoing growth moderation, which could prompt institutional analysts to lower consensus earnings estimates for Indian IT companies for the upcoming quarters.
Analysts also raised concerns regarding a potential structural derating of the sector if growth remains soft on a low baseline. Jefferies pointed out that the top five Indian IT firms have been trading at a 70% valuation premium relative to Accenture, a metric that may expose domestic tech stocks to further multiple contractions if global demand fails to accelerate.
Long-Term Drivers and AI Integration
Despite the immediate market correction, some institutional brokerages maintain a broader positive outlook on the sector's evolution. Nuvama Institutional Equities characterized the Accenture update as a short-term negative, exacerbated by macroeconomic volatility and ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. However, the firm noted that the recent price correction has rendered sector valuations increasingly attractive for long-term investors.
Furthermore, industry experts emphasize that the long-term addressable market for IT services remains expansive. While macroeconomic pressures weigh on traditional discretionary tech spending, demand for large-scale enterprise transformation and Generative AI (GenAI) integration continues to show resilience.
To counteract the slowdown in legacy services, analysts suggest that Indian IT firms will increasingly look toward mid-market client acquisitions, structural mergers, and specialized AI transformation programs as primary drivers for their next phase of growth.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).