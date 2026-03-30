Mumbai, March 30: The Indian stock market faced a brutal sell-off on Monday morning, March 30, as escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices triggered widespread panic among investors. The BSE Sensex plummeted over 1,100 points to trade near 72,480, while the NSE Nifty 50 sank 333 points, slipping below the crucial 22,500 psychological handle. The sharp decline wiped out approximately INR 7 lakh crore in investor wealth within the first hour of trade, fueled by fears that the intensifying conflict between the U.S and Iran could lead to a prolonged global energy crisis.

Escalating War and Oil Price Shock

The primary catalyst for today’s market crash is the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, specifically involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Uncertainty over the war has pushed Brent crude oil prices toward the USD 120 per barrel mark, a level not seen in years. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 30, 2026: RailTel, Coal India, and JSW Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

As India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil requirements, a surge in prices directly impacts the country's trade deficit and inflation outlook. Analysts note that high energy costs act as a "double whammy" for the Indian economy, increasing transportation expenses while simultaneously putting pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep interest rates elevated.

Banking and Financials Lead the Rout

The carnage was most visible in the banking and financial sectors, which are highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and foreign institutional flows. Major private and public sector lenders saw significant cuts:

Top Losers: Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank all fell between 2 per cent and 4 per cent in early trade.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank all fell between 2 per cent and 4 per cent in early trade. Sectoral Impact: Both the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices dropped more than 2.5 per cent, reflecting a "risk-off" sentiment across Dalal Street.

Both the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices dropped more than 2.5 per cent, reflecting a "risk-off" sentiment across Dalal Street. Volatility Spike: The India VIX, often referred to as the "fear index," surged over 7 per cent to 26.80, indicating that traders expect continued turbulence in the short term. Global Stock Markets Fall As Brent Crude Surges Past USD 115 Amid Middle East War.

FII Outflows and Rupee Depreciation

Sustained selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) has added to the market's woes. In March 2026 alone, overseas investors have reportedly offloaded Indian equities worth over INR 1.14 lakh crore. This exodus is driven by a strengthening US dollar and more attractive bond yields in developed markets. The Indian Rupee has also faced severe pressure, hovering near record lows of INR 92.47 per dollar. A weaker rupee further inflates the cost of imports, dampening corporate earnings for companies reliant on foreign raw materials.

Technically, the Nifty 50 has entered a corrective phase, having declined nearly 9 per cent during the "washout" month of March. While the index is showing signs of being oversold, experts warn that any meaningful recovery depends on a de-escalation of the Middle East conflict. Meanwhile, analysts said that Nifty could test its next major support zone at 22,100-22,300.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).