Mumbai, March 30: International financial markets experienced a sharp divergence today, March 30, as a surge in crude oil prices sparked a widespread sell-off in global equities. Driven by intensifying conflict in the Middle East and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, benchmark oil prices climbed to their highest levels in nearly four years. The spike has heightened investor fears regarding persistent inflation and a potential slowdown in global economic growth, leading to significant losses across major stock indices in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Crude Oil Hits Record Monthly Gains

Global energy markets remained under intense pressure as the conflict involving Iran entered its fifth week. Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped over 2.5 per cent on Monday morning to exceed USD 115 per barrel. This movement caps a historic month for the commodity; Brent is currently on track for a record monthly gain of approximately 50 per cent, surpassing the previous volatility seen during the 1990 Gulf War. Stock Market Update: Sensex Plummets 1,690 Points, Nifty Settles at 22,819.60 Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Dampen.

Brent Crude Oil Price Hits USD 116

BREAKING: Brent crude oil now up over 3%, price hits $116. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 30, 2026

The primary catalyst for the surge is the "effective closure" of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily oil and gas supply transits. With tanker traffic at a near standstill, analysts from Goldman Sachs estimate that a "geopolitical risk premium" of USD 14 to USD 18 per barrel has been baked into current prices.

Stock Markets Slide Amid Inflationary Pressure

The prospect of "higher-for-longer" energy costs triggered a retreat from riskier assets. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 saw a steep decline, while US stock futures pointed to a weak opening for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investors are concerned that rising fuel and transport costs will ripple through the global supply chain, impacting everything from food prices to manufacturing margins.

Specific sectors have felt the brunt of the volatility:

Aviation and Transport: Airlines saw shares dip as jet fuel outlooks suggest prices could reach the USD 120-USD 175 range.

Airlines saw shares dip as jet fuel outlooks suggest prices could reach the USD 120-USD 175 range. Technology: High-growth tech stocks, sensitive to inflation-driven interest rate hikes, led the losses in early trading.

High-growth tech stocks, sensitive to inflation-driven interest rate hikes, led the losses in early trading. Energy: Conversely, major oil and gas producers remained some of the few gainers in a sea of red, benefiting from the higher commodity floor.

Central Banks and Economic Outlook

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and member countries have unanimously agreed to release approximately 400 million barrels from emergency reserves to stabilise the market. However, market participants remain sceptical about whether these reserves can fully offset the loss of nearly 10 million barrels per day in Gulf production. Economists warn that if the disruption persists into the second quarter, central banks - including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank - may be forced to maintain higher interest rates to combat energy-led inflation, further dampening the outlook for global GDP growth in 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).