Mumbai, March 30: Indian equity markets are expected to track global cues at the start of the week, with several stocks likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 30, based on company-specific developments and sectoral triggers. Shares of companies such as RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL), Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT), Ashok Leyland (NSE: ASHOKLEY), among others, will be in the spotlight today, March 30, CNBC TV18 reported.

Indian equity markets are set to begin the week on a cautious note, with several stocks likely to remain in focus on March 30 amid company-specific developments and broader sectoral cues. Stocks across energy, metals, IT and infrastructure sectors are expected to see activity as investors track both domestic triggers and global trends. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Check Full List of Holiday Dates.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, March 30:

RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel is likely to remain active following developments related to order wins and digital infrastructure projects. Execution of government contracts remains a key trigger.

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA)

Coal India is expected to be in focus on the back of developments related to production and supply. As India’s largest coal producer, updates on output, dispatch volumes and demand outlook could influence investor sentiment. Stock Market Update: Sensex Plummets 1,690 Points, Nifty Settles at 22,819.60 Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Dampen.

JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL)

JSW Steel will be tracked amid movement in global metal prices and demand trends. Investors typically watch for updates on capacity expansion, margins and input cost pressures.

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO)

IT major Wipro is expected to be in focus amid sector-wide developments and global tech demand trends. Investors may track deal wins, client spending patterns and guidance updates.

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT)

Adani Enterprises could see movement due to developments across its diversified business segments, including infrastructure, energy and logistics. Any strategic updates or project announcements will be closely watched.

Ashok Leyland (NSE: ASHOKLEY)

Ashok Leyland may remain in focus amid trends in the commercial vehicle segment. Demand outlook, order inflows and rural consumption indicators could influence the stock.

Markets are entering a key transition phase as the new financial year approaches. Institutional investors are likely to rebalance portfolios, while global cues such as commodity prices and geopolitical developments may guide sentiment. Investors are advised to monitor stock-specific news and broader macroeconomic signals before making trading decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).