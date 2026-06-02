Wipro Stock Update: Shares Rise 1.15% on Aggne Global Stake Hike

Wipro's stock is displaying positive momentum in Tuesday's intraday trading, currently trading at INR 208.79, marking a gain of +1.15% from its previous close of INR 206.41. The IT major opened the session higher at INR 208.00, climbing to an intraday high of INR 209.44, while managing to stay well above its intraday low of INR 206.51. The trading volume for Wipro is notably active today, with 28,985,100 shares changing hands, indicating a surge of investor interest in the counter.

WIPRO – Stock Updates as of (12:44PM, 02 Jun 2026) LTP ₹208.79 Open ₹208.00 High ₹209.44 Low ₹206.51 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 28,985,100 % Chg +1.15%

52-Week Context

Currently priced at INR 208.79, Wipro is trading significantly below its 52-week high of INR 273.10, but comfortably above its 52-week low of INR 186.50. The stock has experienced a decline of approximately 18.19% over the past year, reflecting a period of underperformance within the broader market. Today's upward movement sees the stock attempting to break away from the lower end of its annual range, suggesting a potential shift in sentiment after prolonged subdued performance. Infosys Stock Update: Share Price Soars 6% on Bullish Analyst Call.

Latest Developments on Wipro Stock

The primary catalyst driving Wipro's upward trajectory today appears to be a significant corporate announcement from Monday, June 1, 2026. The IT services giant confirmed its decision to acquire an additional 20% stake in US-based insurtech company Aggne Global Inc. for an all-cash consideration of $28.5 million. This strategic move is expected to increase Wipro's total ownership in Aggne Global to 80% and is slated for completion by June 5, 2026. Wipro stated that this increased stake will significantly bolster its competitive edge in the insurance sector, particularly in delivering advanced AI-led and intellectual property-driven transformation solutions within the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance segment.

Beyond this specific acquisition, the broader Indian IT sector is also contributing to the positive sentiment. The IT index has seen a rally recently, outperforming the wider market, fueled by attractive stock valuations and new partnerships focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Investors are demonstrating renewed interest in IT stocks, building fresh long positions following a period of underperformance earlier in the year. This shift underscores an evolving market focus from traditional demand recovery to the monetization of AI-driven opportunities within the tech landscape. Reliance Industries Share Price Today, June 2, 2026: Stock Sees Marginal Dip.

For the remainder of the trading session, investors will likely monitor the completion of the Aggne Global acquisition and further movements in the broader IT index. A recent analyst report from Choice Institutional Equities has an 'add' rating on Wipro with a target price of INR 215, suggesting potential upside.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).