India Second Largest Economy by 2075:
According to the projection, India is expected to attain the position of the world's second-largest economy, following China, by 2075. This achievement will be fueled by robust services exports, advancements in innovation and technology, and a conducive environment encouraging private sector capital expenditure, Goldman Sachs said in a research report. India's current GDP stands at $3.737 trillion. According to the report, the GDP of India will expand to $5.5 trillion in the year 2028 and take a high jump to become $52.5 trillion by the year 2075.
Where Does Others Stand:
According to GDP projections by the IMF and Goldman Sachs, China's economy is set to rise from $19.374 trillion in 2023 to $27.4 trillion in 2028, reaching $57 trillion by 2075, surpassing the US, which will see steady growth, reaching $32.3 trillion in 2028 and $51.5 trillion by 2075. Germany, the UK, and Japan will also experience growth, with Germany's GDP reaching $5 trillion by 2028 and $8.1 trillion by 2075, the UK's GDP reaching $4.2 trillion by 2028 and $7.6 trillion by 2075, and Japan's GDP reaching $5.3 trillion by 2028 and $7.5 trillion by 2075.
Russia and France are expected to see moderate growth, with Russia's GDP reaching $2.2 trillion by 2028 and $6.9 trillion by 2075 and France's GDP reaching $3.3 trillion by 2028 and $6.5 trillion by 2075. Saudi Arabia is anticipated to experience significant growth, with its GDP reaching $1.2 trillion by 2028 and $6.1 trillion by 2075.
During the January-March quarter of 2022-23, India's economy experienced noteworthy growth, with a GDP growth rate of 6.1%, directly a result of performance in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors, taking the nation to an annual growth rate of 7.2%. As a result of this robust growth, the Indian economy reached a milestone, reaching $3.3 trillion, and has set the stage for pursuing the ambitious target of reaching $5 trillion in the upcoming years.
