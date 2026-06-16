YESBANK Stock Update: Shares Surge 2.57% Nearing 52-Week High

YESBANK shares are experiencing a robust rally in early intraday trade, currently trading at ₹24.39, marking a significant gain of +2.57% from its previous close of ₹23.78. The private sector lender opened at ₹23.76 and has touched an intraday high of ₹24.49, while the low for the session stands at ₹23.58. Trading volumes are surging, with over 106.75 million shares already exchanged, indicating heightened investor interest in the counter.

YESBANK – Stock Updates as of (10:38AM, 16 Jun 2026) LTP ₹24.39 Open ₹23.76 High ₹24.49 Low ₹23.58 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 106,753,378 % Chg +2.57%

52-Week Context

Today's upward momentum brings YESBANK dangerously close to its 52-week high of ₹24.30, a level last seen in the market. The stock has demonstrated a strong recovery from its 52-week low of ₹17.20, and the current move is actively testing this key annual resistance mark. A sustained breach above this level could signal further upside potential, while failure to hold could invite profit-booking.

Latest Developments

The current positive trajectory for YESBANK appears to be primarily driven by a broader upbeat sentiment across Indian equities. Markets rallied sharply yesterday as an interim US-Iran peace framework eased geopolitical concerns, leading to lower oil prices and improved inflation and interest-rate expectations. This macro tailwind has particularly benefited banking stocks, including YESBANK.

While there have been no specific corporate announcements or analyst calls for YESBANK in the last 24 hours, the stock continues to benefit from its strong performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. The bank reported a substantial 44.7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with net profit rising to ₹1,068.42 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) also saw a healthy 16% year-on-year growth during the same period. Crucially, the bank's asset quality has consistently improved, with gross NPA% and Net NPA% falling continuously over the past four years to 1.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Furthermore, YESBANK's advances grew by 11.1% year-on-year, surpassing its five-year CAGR of 8.61%. These fundamental improvements, coupled with bullish technical signals such as multiple EMA crossovers seen on June 11, 2026, are contributing to the positive sentiment surrounding the stock. The bank's Mojo Grade was also upgraded from 'Sell' to 'Hold' on March 16, 2026, reflecting a reassessment of its market positioning.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, investors will be closely watching if YESBANK can decisively break and sustain above the ₹24.30 resistance level, which aligns with its 52-week high. A successful breakout could pave the way for a move towards the ₹25.8 mark in the near term, as per technical analysts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).