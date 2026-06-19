‘You’re Better Off Not Going to University’: Saurabh Mukherjea Says Class 12 Passouts May Earn More Than Graduates in India

New Delhi, June 19: Marcellus Investment Managers Founder and CIO Saurabh Mukherjea has sparked debate over India's education system, arguing that students who stop studying after Class 12 may earn more than many university graduates.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Mukherjea criticised India's education model for relying heavily on rote learning rather than developing critical thinking and practical skills. According to him, the system is failing to prepare students for emerging industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), biotechnology and clean technology. Jobs Applications: 7 in 10 Indian Employees Willing To Apply for New Job Skills in Real-World Setting for Future Demands.

Citing employment data, Mukherjea claimed that only a small fraction of graduates secure jobs in the year they complete college. He said graduate unemployment in India is significantly higher than among people with little or no formal education, suggesting that a degree often does not translate into better employment opportunities.

The investor argued that employers are increasingly signalling that university education is not adding enough value. Referring to findings from his book Breakpoint, Mukherjea said some of the country's highest earners are individuals who complete Class 12 and enter the workforce directly. Layoff Wave: Over 56,000 Tech Professionals in India Actively Seeking New Jobs as Talent Surplus Hits Strained Market.

Using Mumbai as an example, he claimed that graduates pursuing office jobs may earn less than skilled workers in sectors such as construction. According to Mukherjea, construction workers and JCB machine operators can often earn substantially more than fresh graduates.

He further stated that India's schooling system also prioritises memorisation over independent thinking, creating challenges for the country's ability to compete in high-growth technology sectors. Mukherjea argued that meaningful education reforms focused on problem-solving and innovation are necessary if India hopes to build a globally competitive workforce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).