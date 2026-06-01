Actress Parul Gulati Flaunts Sparkling Ring, Fuels Secret Engagement Speculation (See Pic)

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has set social media buzzing after sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories that has left fans and followers wondering if wedding bells are on the horizon. Is Jennifer Winget Getting Married Soon? ‘Beyhadh’ Actress Sparks Wedding Rumours With Social Media Activity.

In the picture, Parul can be seen on a video call with a friend, sporting a visibly shocked yet excited expression while showing off a sparkling solitaire ring on the ring finger of her left hand. The candid moment, filled with excitement and surprise, quickly sparked speculation about whether the actress is officially engaged.

Is Parul Gulati Engaged?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

While Parul has neither confirmed nor addressed the rumours, the intriguing update has left many curious about the mystery behind the ring. Questions surrounding a possible engagement, and more importantly, who the lucky person might be, have since become a talking point among her followers. Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Rumours: Overseas Nuptials, Chennai Reception on the Cards?.

Known for keeping her personal life largely private, Parul has remained tight-lipped about the significance of the ring. However, the story has certainly succeeded in grabbing attention, with fans eagerly waiting to see if the actress will reveal the details of this moment soon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).