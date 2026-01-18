Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has addressed her social media interaction with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla amid ongoing online rumours alleging that the singer cheated on his wife. In a recent video, Gulati clarified that while she does not know Aujla personally, she wanted to share her experience to counter what she believes is unfair speculation. The video has gained attention online, with Gulati describing the incident as an “expose” in defence of the singer. Karan Aujla Cheating Controversy: US-Based Artiste Accuses ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer of Dating Her Without Revealing His Marital Status, Claims She Was Silenced.

Parul Gulati Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parul Gulati 🤍 (@gulati06)

Parul Gulati Recalls Meeting Karan Aujla

Gulati explained that she became a fan of Aujla’s music through her boyfriend, who regularly listens to his songs. She recalled attending one of Aujla’s events, where the singer recognised her from the stage and waved at her. Taking the opportunity to meet him, Gulati had a friend discreetly record the interaction to capture the moment. She described the meeting as positive and said Aujla appeared humble and even acknowledged her work with her haircare brand, Nish Hair.

Parul Gulati Reacts to Karan Aujla Unfollow

According to Gulati, Aujla followed her back on social media a month or two after their meeting. However, she later noticed that he had unfollowed her and removed her as a follower, which left her confused. “I notice he has unfollowed me and removed me as a follower. India's biggest pop star took out time to unfollow me and remove me as a follower. It did make sense and I just could come up with one reason: This man will do anything to keep his wife happy and secure," she said. Despite feeling upset about being unfollowed, Gulati said she continues to support the singer. "I still hate him for for unfollowing but I am still gonna support my favorite pop star because I love his songs and he stands up for himself and for his wife always." ‘Karan Aujla Has Been DM’ing Me Too’: Amid Cheating Controversy, Australian DJ Claims Punjabi Music Sensation Was in Touch With Her, Says She Is Ready To Show Proof (View Posts)

Palak Aujla Reacts

Allegations by Canada-Based Artist

The controversy intensified after a Canada-based artist, whose Instagram handle is msgorimusic and who is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, accused Aujla of not disclosing that he was married during their relationship. In her statement, she said, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."

Canada-Based Artist Makes Fresh Claims Against Karan Aujla

She further claimed, "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out.” Aujla has not publicly responded to the allegations. Karan Aujla’s Wife Palak Aujla Backs Singer Amid Viral Cheating Allegations, Shares Romantic Picture With Him on Social Media (View Post)

About Karan Aujla

Born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, Karan Aujla married his longtime partner Palak Aujla in Mexico in 2023 after dating for over a decade. He is known for popular Punjabi tracks such as Winning Speech, For A Reason, P Pop Culture, I Really Do, Softly, Admiring You, Bachke Bachke, Boyfriend and Wavy. In November last year, the singer announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour 2026. The tour is scheduled to perform in New Delhi on February 28, Mumbai on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29.

