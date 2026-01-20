In an innovative blend of social media trends and real-world headlines, actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has gone viral for a creative Instagram reel featuring her brother. The video uses the actual audio from boxing legend Mary Kom’s recent, high-profile interview to craft a lighthearted sibling skit that has captured the attention of millions on the internet. 'Mary Kom Had Affair With Junior Boxer' Alleges Her Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer; Claims To Have Their WhatsApp Messages (Watch Video).

Viral Interview to Instagram Reels

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday (January 19), Parul Gulati shared a reel featuring her alongside her brother Kapil Gulati and social media creator Asrani. The audio featured in Gulati’s video is taken from Mary Kom’s recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, where the Olympic champion spoke candidly about her personal life and her separation from her ex-husband, Onler Karong.

In the original interview, Kom addressed sensitive allegations regarding financial support and household dynamics. Gulati, known for her sharp comedic timing and her successful brand Nish Hair, adapted the legendary boxer’s words for a sister's point-of-view (POV) skit.

Did Parul Gulati Take a Dig at Mary Kom?

As the reel circulated, some viewers questioned whether using such a sensitive personal interview for a comedy skit was a dig at the legendary boxer. However, the tone of the video suggests a common social media practice known as audio flipping, where creators take high-stakes dialogue and place it in a humorous context.

Did Parul Gulati Take a Dig at Mary Kom in Viral Instagram Reel?

Rather than criticising the Olympic medalist, Gulati’s content appears to lean into the relatability of the soundbite. The specific snippets of the audio where Kom discusses managing the household and financial independence have become a trending sound on Instagram, used by thousands of creators to describe their own life frustrations in a satirical way. ‘Truth Must Be Decided in Court, Not on TV’: Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom-Karung Onkholer Row.

Watch Mary Kom’s Full Interview With Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adaalat:

Mary Kom-Onler Karong's Dispute

The original interview remains a significant news event in its own right. In January 2026, Mary Kom went public with claims that her ex-husband, Onler Karong, had mortgaged her property without her knowledge and mismanaged her earnings. Karong has since countered these allegations, claiming the dispute is a personal matter rather than a financial one.

