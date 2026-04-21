Popular television actress Jennifer Winget, known for her acclaimed roles in Beyhadh and Bepannah, has once again become the subject of intense social media speculation regarding her personal life. A recent interaction on a digital platform has led fans to question if the actress is preparing to walk down the aisle. While Winget has maintained her characteristic privacy, the viral nature of the exchange has ignited discussions across entertainment forums. Are Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi Planning To Get Married Soon? Here’s What We Know.

Jennifer Winget Sparks Wedding Rumours

The latest buzz originated from an Instagram interaction involving a wedding choreography page. The page shared a video featuring a wedding dance routine, offering a "free intro lesson" to users who engaged with the post. Winget notably replied with the requested keyword, "Dance," leading many to interpret the move as a sign that she is seeking professional choreography for an upcoming personal event.

The Viral Instagram Video Under Which Jennifer Winget Left a Comment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Dance Online 💃 | No Experience Needed (@weddy_dance)

Within hours of the comment being posted, screenshots of the interaction were widely shared by fan accounts. Social media users have since flooded the actress's profiles with inquiries, with some claiming she has recently followed professional wedding photographers.

Check Out Jennifer Wingets Comment Under the Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

When Jennifer Winget Clarified Rumours Surrounding Her Marriage

This is not the first time in 2026 that the actress has faced marriage rumours. Earlier this year, unverified reports suggested a possible union between Winget and her longtime friend and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani co-star, Karan Wahi.

Wahi addressed those claims directly on social media, dismissing them as "fake news" and noting that "some bonds are greater than love," effectively clarifying that their relationship remains strictly platonic. Additionally, some online reports have attempted to link the actress to a Singapore-based individual, though these claims remain speculative and lack official confirmation. Who Are Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget? Actors Debunk Wedding Rumours After ‘Fake News’ Claims Go Viral.

Jennifer Winget's Focus on Privacy

Jennifer Winget has a well-documented history of keeping her private life away from the limelight. Following her high-profile divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover in 2014, she has rarely spoken about her romantic interests in public. In past interviews, she has emphasised her focus on her craft and her desire for privacy after experiencing intense media scrutiny during her separation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).