Aishwarya Mohanraj Under Fire Over Old ‘Male Babies’ Joke Amid Pranit More’s Biryani Row; Netizens Call Out Double Standards (Watch Video)

The Indian stand-up comedy scene finds itself embroiled in yet another storm as an old comedy clip featuring popular comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj has resurfaced online, drawing widespread criticism and fueling a heated debate about the boundaries of humour and perceived double standards. The controversy comes hot on the heels of recent public outrage directed at fellow comedians Pranit More and Madhur Virli, suggesting a growing intolerance for controversial jokes within the digital landscape. 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy: Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Comedian Pranit More's Videos on Social Media and Other Digital Platforms.

Aishwarya Mohanraj's Old Comedy Clip Triggers Backlash

The clip in question, originally from the first season of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Comicstaan, which premiered on July 13, 2018, recently gained significant traction across social media platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit around June 15-16, 2026.

In the resurfaced video, Mohanraj recounts a joke about her brother's birth, stating that her mother wished to 'cut his private parts' but was unable to do so. She then concludes the joke by saying that if she were to have a son in the future, she would 'fulfil her mother's dream'. The audience in the original recording can be heard laughing, and the judges reportedly praised it at the time.

Aishwarya Mohanraj’s Old Joke About ‘Male Babies’ Resurfaces Amid INR 370 Biryani Row

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Reactions to the Clip and the Double Standards Debate

Years later, the joke is landing very differently with online audiences. Social media users have vehemently criticised the content, arguing that such a statement, particularly concerning male babies, would invoke a far greater backlash if the genders were reversed. One user on X reportedly commented, "This isn't comedy, it's open hatred towards male children. Reverse the genders and the entire internet would explode. Double standards at their peak."

Another user questioned, "Imagine a man saying he can't wait to hurt his future daughter because his father once wanted to. He would be destroyed publicly, lose his career, and rightly so. But when hatred towards men is packaged as feminism, even violence against male babies becomes 'dark humour' and 'empowerment'.

How Netizens Reacted to Aishwarya Mohanraj's Resurfaced Clip

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A Wider Look at Comedy's Current Controversies

Aishwarya Mohanraj's resurfaced clip is not an isolated incident. The past few weeks have seen the Indian comedy circuit grappling with multiple controversies, putting comedians under intense public scrutiny.

Pranit More: The comedian faced significant backlash over his "Rs 370 Ki Biryani" joke, which stemmed from an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, making objectionable comments during a crowd-work segment. Additionally, an audience member identified as Dr Sejal Pawar, a female doctor, also drew fire for jokes about male corpses during one of More's shows. Pranit More later expressed regret for not challenging the remarks, and his Instagram account became unavailable amidst the growing backlash.

Madhur Virli: Another comedian, Madhur Virli, recently issued a public apology after an old clip from approximately two years ago, featuring an insensitive joke about "cuddle after rape," resurfaced online. Virli stated that he had removed the video at the time it was originally performed and acknowledged the material was inappropriate, expressing his genuine sorrow. Reality TV star Uorfi Javed also publicly criticised Virli for the joke. Comedian Madhur Virli Issues Apology After Old Video of His 'Rape Joke' Resurfaces Amid INR 370 Biryani Row (View Post).

These recent incidents have collectively intensified the debate around the limits of comedic expression, accountability, and the perceived gender bias in how jokes are received and judged by the public.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).