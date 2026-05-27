Anik Dutta Dies: National Award-Winning Bengali Filmmaker and ‘Bhooter Bhabishyat’ Director Passes Away in Kolkata After Fall From Terrace

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta, best known for directing Bhooter Bhabishyat and Aparajito, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at a private hospital in south Kolkata after reportedly falling from the terrace of a residence near Gariahat. He had been admitted in critical condition earlier in the day. The news of his death prompted tributes from members of the Bengali film fraternity, political leaders and admirers of his work, many of whom remembered him as a filmmaker who blended satire, nostalgia and social commentary in contemporary Bengali cinema.

According to reports, Dutta was rushed to a hospital in Dhakuria after the incident at his wife’s residence near Gariahat in Kolkata. He was undergoing treatment in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. Some reports also noted that the filmmaker had been dealing with respiratory health issues in recent years. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Grieves Death of Bengali Actor, Says ‘Stunned and Heartbroken’ (See Post).

Anik Dutta Cause of Death

Authorities have not yet released a detailed official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the fall. However, fresh reports say that a suicide note was found by the police, in which Anik Dutta has mentioned that no one is to be blamed for his death. Anik Dutta Dies: Suicide Note Recovered As Bengali Director Ends Life After Jumping From Terrace, Last Rites on May 28.

Anik Dutta Films

Dutta emerged as one of the most recognisable filmmakers in modern Bengali cinema with his 2012 directorial debut Bhooter Bhabishyat, a satirical fantasy film that became both a commercial and critical success. The film earned praise for combining humour, political commentary and nostalgia while exploring Kolkata’s changing cultural landscape.

Over the years, he developed a reputation for intelligent storytelling and a filmmaking style influenced by legendary director Satyajit Ray. His works frequently referenced Ray’s cinematic language and urban Bengali culture. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury Dies at 80; Celebs Pay Tribute (View Posts).

Apart from Bhooter Bhabishyat, his notable films were Aschorjo Prodip, Borunbabur Bondhu, Bhobishyoter Bhoot and Aparajito, the latter inspired by the life and creative journey of Ray during the making of the Apu Trilogy. Aparajito received widespread acclaim and further strengthened Dutta’s standing in Indian cinema.

Anik Dutta's Last Film Released in 2025

Dutta’s final directorial venture was Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025), a detective mystery film starring Abir Chatterjee and Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed. The film continued his long-standing engagement with Kolkata-centric storytelling and mystery narratives.

Controversies and Public Stance

Known for his outspoken views, Dutta often engaged with political and cultural debates in West Bengal. In 2019, his film Bhobishyoter Bhoot became the centre of controversy after screenings were reportedly disrupted in theatres, leading to criticism from filmmakers and civil society groups over artistic freedom.

Dutta was also recognised for bringing literary and intellectual themes into mainstream Bengali cinema while maintaining broad audience appeal.

Tributes Pour in for Anik Dutta

Condolences continued to pour in across social media and cultural circles following news of his death. Many colleagues described him as a filmmaker deeply connected to Kolkata’s identity and Bengali cultural memory.

His passing marks a significant loss for the Bengali film industry, where he remained one of the few contemporary directors to consistently merge satire, heritage and socially rooted storytelling with commercial cinema.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).