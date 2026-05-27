Anik Dutta Dies: Suicide Note Recovered As Bengali Director Ends Life After Jumping From Terrace, Last Rites on May 28

Kolkata, May 27: A suicide note has been recovered from the terrace of the multi-storey building from where prominent Bengali director Anik Dutta jumped to his death on Wednesday. According to the police, the suicide note was addressed to his daughter, who lives in Sweden. No one was blamed for his death in the suicide note, said the police. The note was found in an envelope inside a magazine called Choreographic Art on the terrace.

CCTV footage showed the incident occurred between 1:05 and 1:10 pm. Dutta went to his former wife's flat in that multi-storey building in south Kolkata's Hindustan Park area. He then went to the terrace and jumped from there, according to eyewitnesses. Anik Dutta Dies: National Award-Winning Bengali Filmmaker and ‘Bhooter Bhabishyat’ Director Passes Away in Kolkata After Fall From Terrace.

He was covered in a pool of blood and was rushed to a private hospital. Anik was admitted to the emergency department there. After some time, the hospital declared the director dead. The body of the late director has been taken to SSKM Hospital for an autopsy.

The family has not filed any complaint regarding the incident. However, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun a probe. According to the police, 'No one is responsible for my death' was written in the suicide note. It has been learnt that the incident occurred at the multi-storey building of his ex-wife, Sandhi Dutta. He had visited his wife's flat in the Hindustan Park area on Wednesday morning. However, the director himself lived in his house at Dover Lane in south Kolkata. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Grieves Death of Bengali Actor, Says ‘Stunned and Heartbroken’ (See Post).

Celebs Pay Tribute to Anik Dutta

As soon as news of Anik's accident reached, prominent people in the city arrived at the hospital. From Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader Mohammad Salim to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rudranil Ghosh, many were seen at the hospital.

According to hospital sources, the autopsy will not be held on Wednesday as the time for the same has passed. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. A police team and forensic experts have already reached the director's house in the Hindustan Park area for investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered that the last rites of such a talented director be carried out properly. BJP MLA Rudranil Ghosh said, "Anik Dutta's last rites will be performed tomorrow. His daughter Aishee will return from abroad tomorrow afternoon. She is an adult. So first she will see all her father's documents. After that, the director's body will be taken to Nandan by 4 pm. It will be kept there for some time. After that, it will be taken straight to Keoratala crematorium." It is heard that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to attend Anik Dutta's last rites.

In Rudranil Ghosh's words, "Anik Dutta's sense of humour was incredible. In fact, I think he will remain in a place of honour forever. Anikda actually lived on his own terms. Not only did I enjoy chatting with him, but I also enjoyed arguing with him. The last time we met was a few days ago at the premiere of a film."

Anik Dutta is the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of United Bank of India. He made his directorial debut in 2012 with the film Bhooter Bhabishyat, which shot him to stardom. The movie was both a critical and commercial success.

He is also known for directing films such as Aschorjo Prodip (2013), Meghnadbad Rahasya (2017), Borunbabur Bondhu (2020), and Aparajito (2022). His last directorial venture was Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025), which featured actors Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, and Dulal Lahiri in key roles.

An outspoken and left-leaning filmmaker, Dutta was known for his opposition to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In 2019, his film Bhobishyoter Bhoot was prevented from being screened in theatres due to the movie's political tone. An ardent admirer of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Dutta's films carried the stamp of Ray's filmmaking style.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).