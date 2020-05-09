Billy Joel Birthday: 7 Greatest Hits Of the 'Piano Man' That Are Must On Your 70s Special Playlist (Watch Videos)

Billy Joel Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Billy Joel is considered to be one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. The American singer was nicknamed the "Piano Man" after his first major hit by the same name. In his long career, Joel has sung some of the greatest tracks including the likes of "Just the Way You Are", "Movin' Out ", "Only the Good Die Young" and so on. The best thing about Joel is that his songs have swayed generations to its music and in in their true sense are evergreen. Joel hasn't released a new album in years but continues to tour and bring happiness to people with his music. Jennifer Lopez: Greatest Hits of the American Singer That Make Us Say 'Get Right' to the New Age Pop Performers.

As Billy Joel celebrates his birthday on May 9 and as he turns 71, we look at his greatest hits. Another thing about Joel is also that New Yorkers view him as a hometown hero. You are most likely to hear at least one Billy Joel hit if you happen to head to any of the bars in five boroughs. His biggest single, the first, "Piano Ma" became such a big hit that it was even chosen to be preserved by the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in early 2016. Here's looking at his greatest hits.

1. Piano Man

Not only did this song give him his famous nickname, it has also won him worldwide recognition and still remains a favourite among Joel's fans. The song has aged amazingly over the years and you'll never get bored of this one.

2. Just The Way You Are

This love song has been yet another Joel hit that won him two Grammys in 1979. The wrote this number as a tribute to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Weber.

3. Uptown Girl

Yet another one of his biggest hits, this song has had many cover versions over the years, including one by famous 90s boy band Westlife who also recreated Joel's gas station video. The original song still remains a favourite for many.

4. She's Always a Woman

This is a love song about Billy Joel's then-wife, Elizabeth Weber. It also spoke about the 'modern woman'.

5. My Life

The song from Billy's 1978 album 52nd Street, "My Life" was loved by his fans. It also became number 3 in the US charts after its release.

6. We Didn't Start The Fire

This song is considered to be a history lesson through a pop song mainly because its lyrics feature references to over 100 headlines between 1949, the year of Joel's birth, and 1989, the year of release.From Cup Of Life to María, Greatest Hits by Ricky Martin That We Can't Get Enough Of Even Today! (Watch Videos)

7. Only the Good DIe Young

This is considered to be one of Joel's most controversial songs thanks to its lyrics. At the time of its release in 1977, it was even banned by several radio stations.

We hope you enjoy listening to these greatest hits of Billy Joel, one of America's iconic artists. Do let us know your favourite Billy Joel songs in comments below.