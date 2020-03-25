Coronavirus Lockdown: 15 Hindi Song Lyrics From Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan Movies That Tell Us the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ To Save Ourselves From COVID-19 Outbreak

15 Hindi Song Lyrics That Capture the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ During COVID-19 Lockdown (Photo Credit: File Image)

In what is considered a critical decision, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has ordered a complete lockdown of the country for 21 days, starting from midnight of March 25. The decision was taken to put people in self-isolation and combat the coronavirus outbreak, which is steadily spreading through our ranks. Not just in India, but all over the world. By keeping ourselves quarantined and self-isolated for the given period, it is easier for the Ministry of Health to control the spread of the pandemic, and find the right measures to curb it. Complete Lockdown in India: MHA Sets Up Helplines to Address Challenges Faced by Transporters For Supply of Essential Goods.

Even before the lockdown happened, many of us have already quarantines ourselves and started working from home. And yet there are many among us who are scared and restless and want to know how to spend 21 days in isolation. Well, let's these song lyrics from movies featuring Rajesh Khanna, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone et al guide you through this crisis.

Pretty Sure These Are Our Thoughts When Our Leaders Offer Advisories...

Meena Kumari in the Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The News and Rumours Are Making You Restless Just Like Us...

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the Dil Song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Important Thing Is, Don't Fall For Rumours and Fake News

Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna in the Amar Prem song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

...and that goes for you too, Mr Amitabh Bachchan!

Keep Yourself in Self-Isolation

Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor in the Bobby song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Opt For Contactless Delivery for Essentials

Rambha and Salman Khan in the Judwa song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Stick To Social Distancing, Please!

Deepika Padukone in the Break Ke Baad song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Which Means, Maintain Distance From People

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in the Sagar song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Even If Your Friends and Loved Ones Tempt You For A Drive or Hang Out

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the DDLJ song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

This is What You Have To Tell Your Friends...

Anil Dhawan in the Hawas song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

...Till the Lockdown is Lifted, That Is!

And This is What You Have Tell Your Loved One When He/She Plans to Step Out of the Flat!

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal in the Bada Pachtaoge song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Himesh Reshammiya Has Already Given Us the Mantra A Few Years Back

Purbi Joshi, Sonal Sehgal and Himesh Reshammiya in Damadamm! song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

But Do Keep A Tab On Your Friends and Colleagues Through Phone

Kishore Kumar and Madhubala in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Make Sure You Take Immediate Medical Advice If You Are Showing Feverish Symptoms Like Below...

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in the Dil Se... song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Remember To Enjoy These Quiet Moments With Your Family and Hobbies

Amol Palekar and Bindiya Goswami in the Gol Maal song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

And Always Remember, This Calamity Too Shall Pass!

Anil Kapoor in the Mr India song (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Let's get through this together, by being apart, and do all the right things in this lockdown!