Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Wrong Link As ‘Official Website for Corona Updates’; Read Details About the Actual Official COVID-19 Dashboard Shared by Government of India – Fact Check

Amitabh Bachchan needs to be real careful these days, in the way how he uses social media. In his speech made on March 24, PM Narendra Modi insisted on prevention of wrong and malicious info being sent on Coronavirus updates on social media, but Amitabh Bachchan didn't seem to have read the fine lines, despite tweeting his support to the PM's message. In what is his second gaffe in two days, Amitabh Bachchan has shared incorrect info on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan Falls Prey To FAKE ‘Amavasya’ WhatsApp Forward Claiming Clapping and Clanging Utensils Could Kill Coronavirus (View Post).

On March 25, Mr Bachchan tweeted a link with the caption - 'Finally India got its Carona Dashboard.This is the official website for CORONA updates.' Let's ignore the fact that he misspelt the Coronavirus the first time, Amitabh Bachchan's claim that we have the official website for Corona updates is completely untrue for two counts. First, we already have one. Two, the link he shared in the tweet isn't that.

T 3481 - Finally India got its Carona Dashboard This is the official website for CORONA updates. Updating every 4 hrs.. open it .. see .. scroll down for more details .. place finger on your State and get the numbers info ..https://t.co/uNyPkG2luF pic.twitter.com/akg3Kj5Sbt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

The website Amitabh Bachchan shared - covid19india.org - does have a dashboard, that seems to be keeping a track of all the latest counts of coronavirus affected in India, with a state-wise breakdown.

The Dashboard from covid19india.org

But if you go and check its FAQ's, the first question that the website answers about itself is that it is NOT the official website for Coronavirus updates in India.

Screenshot of covid19india.org's FAQ's section

So for both Amitabh Bachchan and people who are unaware of what the official website for coronavirus updates in India is, the Government of India has already shared the link with us a few days back, and that's https://www.mohfw.gov.in/. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in; Beware of Fake Messages and Data Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

A couple of days back, Amitabh Bachchan received a lot of flak for sharing a WhatsApp forward that claimed that clapping and blowing conched during the Janta Curfew that happened on March 22 would reduce virus potency. He later deleted the tweet.

